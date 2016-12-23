5 miraculous small bathroom makeovers to inspire you

As far as bathroom renovations go, here at homify HQ we’ve seen the good, the bad and the ugly! Luckily today’s 5 top picks fall into the former category, boasting miraculous transformations that are sure to inspire and motivate. Whether you live alone, with family or in a large household of friends your bathroom is guaranteed to offer sanctuary, solace and respite. For this reason it’s crucial it is decorated to offer a sense of relaxation and rejuvenation – the ultimate space to renew one’s mind and soul.

If you’re planning a bathroom update and need a few pointers or are simply looking for a little inspiration, we’re sure the examples below will motivate and encourage your refurbishment. We’ve gathered 5 before and afters that show anything is possible! Check them out below and start forecasting your wash space restoration today.