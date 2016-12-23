5 miraculous small bathroom makeovers to inspire you

As far as bathroom renovations go, here at homify HQ we’ve seen the good, the bad and the ugly! Luckily today’s 5 top picks fall into the former category, boasting miraculous transformations that are sure to inspire and motivate. Whether you live alone, with family or in a large household of friends your bathroom is guaranteed to offer sanctuary, solace and respite. For this reason it’s crucial it is decorated to offer a sense of relaxation and rejuvenation – the ultimate space to renew one’s mind and soul.
If you’re planning a bathroom update and need a few pointers or are simply looking for a little inspiration, we’re sure the examples below will motivate and encourage your refurbishment. We’ve gathered 5 before and afters that show anything is possible! Check them out below and start forecasting your wash space restoration today.
Wow! This bathroom is definitely in need of some assistance. Literally falling apart at the seams, this wash space is desperately asking for a renovation.
The new bathroom is totally unrecognisable, boasting a fresh cream colour scheme, timber vanity and all the modern conveniences.
Oh dear, this tired old bathroom is seriously asking for a little attention. Dreary, dull and out of fashion, the room needs to be torn down and renovated immediately.
The new bathroom is a must-see remodel! Opting for a dark colour scheme the new space is rich in character, sophistication and elegance.
Cramped, cloistered and crowded, this room’s colour scheme is unfortunately neglected and in need of a renovation. Let’s see if the designers removed those dark brown wall tiles…
Okay, this certainly doesn’t look like the same room! A reorganised and enlarged space, the new bathroom is ultra-sleek and wonderfully timeless.
Definitely not an inviting or serene bathroom, this space looks more like a room desperate for refurbishment.
Unquestionably one of our favourites, this new all-white, renovated space is unbelievably chic. Woven baskets add contrast, while hexagonal wall tiles appear subtly elegant.
Last, but not least, this cramped room is sickly sweet with a peach wall tile, and urgently needs to be expanded.
A lovely and charming combination of rustic furniture and modern touches, this bathroom is striking, seamlessly renovated and graceful!
Which bathroom renovation is your favourite?