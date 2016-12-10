8 chic apartments with space-saving layouts

Saving space in an apartment can often seem like a completely thankless and infuriatingly challenging task. With limited room to move, your interior design and décor is often negatively affected. Luckily there are solutions!

Perplexing yet beneficial, creating a space saving layout involves creativity and innovation. To give a little insight, we’ve gathered 8 apartments that truly make the most of their space, with reconfigured plans that maximise living areas, cohesion and movement.

If you’d like to glean a few tips and tricks from these stylishly sophisticated homes, read on below!