8 small, beautiful and cheap houses

The home should be a space where you get your due relaxation and comfort, not where you worry about over-the-top mortgage rates and heavy bills. So get into the small, budget home mindset, and see that it doesn't all have to be such an expense! Take a tour of these eight small yet beautiful homes to see how it's done.
As they say, good things come in small packages…
This cheerful and compact log cabin is set on a platform bearing wheels, which makes it easy for the homeowners to move as and when they want.
The wooden environs continue as we go inside, forming cheerful and cosy corners. The pops of colours in terms of the accessories and old school patterns on the soft furnishings make for a homely feel.
This modern oriental home has a strong classical look, with plenty of calming yet stylish colours. It is set on a patch of greenery that makes the home look even larger. The architects at Space Buildings – Pass an Architect Firm created this beautiful house.
Pebbles, marble, glass sheets and wooden frames all come together to form a sleek statement in this small and stylish abode.
This modern log cabin has an asymmetrical sloping roof, giving an interesting look and feel to its wooden façade. Large glass windows and doors welcome in plenty of daylight.
The open plan and light wooden good looks of this living room add to the charming vibe. You can also ascend the ladder to take a sneaky nap in the mezzanine bedroom.
This vibrant home is a unusual box shape set on a patch of natural land, with stone and grass elements playing the starring roles. The orange hue pops up delightfully as you approach the home and its backward sloping roof.
The wooden lining completely covers the floor, ceiling and walls for a warm yet contemporary set up.
The contrasting shades of this slate and cream-hued home will enthrall you, while the addition of a simple garage to the left balances the look.
The home has a chic and neutral interior scheme, with pops of colour coming from the floral artwork. The whole finish is serene and elegant.
The various shades of blue sit well on this charming home, with its multiple slanting rooftops creating a fairy-tale vibe.
This forest home sits on a hillside, exuding a whimsical look with its wooden walls. The gabled roof and cute terrace area give it an appealing and welcoming aesthetic.
The fireplace and pink-hued furniture create a homely look that is both light and soothing on the senses. The timber-lined walls and stone fireplace add a cosy rusticity, too.
This ground floor apartment boasts a terrace with modern sliding doors and plenty of greenery, which together contribute towards a quaint yet contemporary look.
Inside, there are plenty of artistic touches and textures to be found, as well as lighting perfect for small homes. The rich timber floor and subtle warm tones make the space chic and inviting.
