8 small, beautiful and cheap houses

Justwords Justwords
homify Small houses
The home should be a space where you get your due relaxation and comfort, not where you worry about over-the-top mortgage rates and heavy bills. So get into the small, budget home mindset, and see that it doesn't all have to be such an expense! Take a tour of these eight small yet beautiful homes to see how it's done.

As they say, good things come in small packages…

1. Outside: Style in motion

TINY HOUSE CONCEPT - , TINY HOUSE CONCEPT - BERARD FREDERIC TINY HOUSE CONCEPT - BERARD FREDERIC Eclectic style houses
TINY HOUSE CONCEPT—BERARD FREDERIC

TINY HOUSE CONCEPT - BERARD FREDERIC
TINY HOUSE CONCEPT—BERARD FREDERIC
TINY HOUSE CONCEPT - BERARD FREDERIC

This cheerful and compact log cabin is set on a platform bearing wheels, which makes it easy for the homeowners to move as and when they want.

Inside: Cosy corners

TINY HOUSE CONCEPT - , TINY HOUSE CONCEPT - BERARD FREDERIC TINY HOUSE CONCEPT - BERARD FREDERIC Eclectic style houses
TINY HOUSE CONCEPT—BERARD FREDERIC

TINY HOUSE CONCEPT - BERARD FREDERIC
TINY HOUSE CONCEPT—BERARD FREDERIC
TINY HOUSE CONCEPT - BERARD FREDERIC

The wooden environs continue as we go inside, forming cheerful and cosy corners. The pops of colours in terms of the accessories and old school patterns on the soft furnishings make for a homely feel.

2. Outside: Modern oriental

homify Small houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This modern oriental home has a strong classical look, with plenty of calming yet stylish colours. It is set on a patch of greenery that makes the home look even larger. The architects at Space Buildings – Pass an Architect Firm created this beautiful house.

Inside: Sleek and soothing touches

homify Asian style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Pebbles, marble, glass sheets and wooden frames all come together to form a sleek statement in this small and stylish abode.

3. Outside: Asymmetrical beauty

homify Modern garage/shed
homify

homify
homify
homify

This modern log cabin has an asymmetrical sloping roof, giving an interesting look and feel to its wooden façade. Large glass windows and doors welcome in plenty of daylight.

Inside: Open living

homify Modern garage/shed
homify

homify
homify
homify

The open plan and light wooden good looks of this living room add to the charming vibe. You can also ascend the ladder to take a sneaky nap in the mezzanine bedroom.

4. Outside: Contemporary and vibrant

Casa2020, MapOut MapOut Modern garden
MapOut

MapOut
MapOut
MapOut

This vibrant home is a unusual box shape set on a patch of natural land, with stone and grass elements playing the starring roles. The orange hue pops up delightfully as you approach the home and its backward sloping roof.

Inside: Wooden charm

Casa2020, MapOut MapOut Modern living room Solid Wood
MapOut

MapOut
MapOut
MapOut

The wooden lining completely covers the floor, ceiling and walls for a warm yet contemporary set up.

5. Outside: Contrasting views

homify Prefabricated home
homify

homify
homify
homify

The contrasting shades of this slate and cream-hued home will enthrall you, while the addition of a simple garage to the left balances the look.

Inside: Neutral beauty

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The home has a chic and neutral interior scheme, with pops of colour coming from the floral artwork. The whole finish is serene and elegant.

6. Outside: True blue style

Konutlar, Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti. Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti. Modern houses
Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti.

Konutlar

Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti.
Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti.
Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti.

The various shades of blue sit well on this charming home, with its multiple slanting rooftops creating a fairy-tale vibe.

7. Outside: In the forest

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

This forest home sits on a hillside, exuding a whimsical look with its wooden walls. The gabled roof and cute terrace area give it an appealing and welcoming aesthetic.

Inside: Classic lodge style

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The fireplace and pink-hued furniture create a homely look that is both light and soothing on the senses. The timber-lined walls and stone fireplace add a cosy rusticity, too.

8. Outside: Modern charm

Casa Moema, Tria Arquitetura Tria Arquitetura Eclectic style houses
Tria Arquitetura

Tria Arquitetura
Tria Arquitetura
Tria Arquitetura

This ground floor apartment boasts a terrace with modern sliding doors and plenty of greenery, which together contribute towards a quaint yet contemporary look. 

Inside: Understated yet arty

Casa Moema, Tria Arquitetura Tria Arquitetura Eclectic style media room
Tria Arquitetura

Tria Arquitetura
Tria Arquitetura
Tria Arquitetura

Inside, there are plenty of artistic touches and textures to be found, as well as lighting perfect for small homes. The rich timber floor and subtle warm tones make the space chic and inviting.

For more small home inspiration, check out: Prefab houses: 7 things you need to know before buying yours.

The Asian home with high ceilings - and a low budget
Which of these homes inspired you the most?

No, Thanks