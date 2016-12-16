Your browser is out-of-date.

6 common decor mistakes you should avoid

Justwords
SS16 Style Guide - Refined Monochrome Collection
Planning the décor of your new home is an exciting task! Whether you prefer simple comfort or lavish interiors, it's important to ensure that your home is comfortable and aesthetically appealing. Before finalizing your décor, it is imperative to do proper research on prevalent trends and then make a judicious selection of fabric, furniture and fittings. We bring to you today 6 common mistakes made by many new homeowners—but which can easily be prevented with a little care. Let’s have a look and pinpoint the ideal way of doing up your home!

1. Too many accessories

Photography for Kingshall Estates / Vastu Interiors - House in Northwood, London
Adelina Iliev Photography

Photography for Kingshall Estates / Vastu Interiors—House in Northwood, London

Adelina Iliev Photography
Adelina Iliev Photography
Adelina Iliev Photography

No matter how attractive the items, too many of them will result in an unattractive mess! Don’t go overboard with the decorative pieces—you don’t want a cluttered look that will, in fact, detract from your beautiful décor.

2. Unplanned wall colours

22평 좁은집 신혼집 홈스타일링
homelatte

homelatte
homelatte
homelatte

It's a common mistake to not test colours for the walls. Remember to always do some trial swatches and match them with the planned lighting and furniture before you select the final colour. Even if you are sure about the colour, remember that each colour has multiple shades and hues so be sure to try out a few!

​3. Mismatched proportions

SS16 Style Guide - Refined Monochrome Collection - Living Room
LuxDeco

SS16 Style Guide—Refined Monochrome Collection—Living Room

LuxDeco
LuxDeco
LuxDeco

Your furniture has to be in proportion to the size of your room. Be realistic. If you have a small living room there’s no way a really massive sofa will look good in it, no matter how gorgeous it is! The room should not looked cramped and the furniture should allow ease of movement.

​4. Excessive matching

Edinburgh Town House
Neale Smith Photography

Edinburgh Town House

Neale Smith Photography
Neale Smith Photography
Neale Smith Photography

A colour theme is a great idea but don’t go overboard – every single thing doesn’t need to match! A bit of a contrast looks stunning too – throw in a few contrasting cushions or even have one accent wall for a striking contrast in the décor!

​5. Insufficient light

Home Accessories
rigby &amp; mac

Home Accessories

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

Ensure that there is plenty of light in your living spaces, whether natural or artificial, and give as much thought to the design of your lights as you would to the furniture. Lights are not only practical, they are also a vital decorative element of the interiors! A beautiful décor can be enhanced even further through a correct choice of lights.

​6. Decorating in haste

Indie Style Interiors - simply perfect living room style
Indie Style Interiors

Indie Style Interiors—simply perfect living room style

Indie Style Interiors
Indie Style Interiors
Indie Style Interiors

In the excitement of selecting things for the house, we sometimes buy everything in a hurry only to find that the furniture or accessories do not harmonize. Take it slow and enjoy the process! Decorate your home gradually – observe the effect of one piece of furniture or accessory before adding another, especially when it is a major element such as the dining table or sofa.

This list of 6 simple, avoidable errors will help you hone your interior decoration skills and create some beautiful décor in your home! Here are few more ideas sure to interest you: 10 little touches that will impress your guests

Do you have any decor tips for us you'd like to share?

