6 common decor mistakes you should avoid

Planning the décor of your new home is an exciting task! Whether you prefer simple comfort or lavish interiors, it's important to ensure that your home is comfortable and aesthetically appealing. Before finalizing your décor, it is imperative to do proper research on prevalent trends and then make a judicious selection of fabric, furniture and fittings. We bring to you today 6 common mistakes made by many new homeowners—but which can easily be prevented with a little care. Let’s have a look and pinpoint the ideal way of doing up your home!
No matter how attractive the items, too many of them will result in an unattractive mess! Don’t go overboard with the decorative pieces—you don’t want a cluttered look that will, in fact, detract from your beautiful décor.
It's a common mistake to not test colours for the walls. Remember to always do some trial swatches and match them with the planned lighting and furniture before you select the final colour. Even if you are sure about the colour, remember that each colour has multiple shades and hues so be sure to try out a few!
Your furniture has to be in proportion to the size of your room. Be realistic. If you have a small living room there’s no way a really massive sofa will look good in it, no matter how gorgeous it is! The room should not looked cramped and the furniture should allow ease of movement.
A colour theme is a great idea but don’t go overboard – every single thing doesn’t need to match! A bit of a contrast looks stunning too – throw in a few contrasting cushions or even have one accent wall for a striking contrast in the décor!
Ensure that there is plenty of light in your living spaces, whether natural or artificial, and give as much thought to the design of your lights as you would to the furniture. Lights are not only practical, they are also a vital decorative element of the interiors! A beautiful décor can be enhanced even further through a correct choice of lights.
In the excitement of selecting things for the house, we sometimes buy everything in a hurry only to find that the furniture or accessories do not harmonize. Take it slow and enjoy the process! Decorate your home gradually – observe the effect of one piece of furniture or accessory before adding another, especially when it is a major element such as the dining table or sofa.
This list of 6 simple, avoidable errors will help you hone your interior decoration skills and create some beautiful décor in your home!