homify 360° – An all-white space in a Brussels suburb

Light and lighting is this apartment's most characteristic feature. Whether it's a sunburst mirror suggesting the sun's light; the light spilling down the stairwell from the roof; the yellow desk lamp in the hall, or this glorious pendant lamp, different light sources reflecting off the dazzling white walls and floors are key to the design. Light is handed off from one room to another, as in a relay – we can just glimpse the light well in the hall on the right here, which hands off to the desk lamp, and on to the ceiling lamp.

Storage is again unobtrusive, with built-in cupboards with matching white handles.