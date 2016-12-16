An impossibly chic and simple home you'll love

Neutral interiors are definitely one of the most popular; timeless, enduring and classic, they certainly create a truly age-defiant and refined aesthetic. Today’s feature dwelling employs gorgeously muted hues, simple yet elegant furniture and an illuminated false ceiling you’re going to love!
Conceived and composed by the talented team at Rome-based Mamestudio, this apartment offers an industrial-chic ambience, as well as plenty of romantic, graceful vibes. To add contrast to the neutral home, opposing hues have been added, along with a sophisticated lighting system that employs multiple sources to evoke a truly unique and restful aura.
Does this sound like something you might be interested in? Take a tour by checking out the rest of the home below!
False ceilings have ebbed and flowed in terms of their popularity, but are currently enjoying a resurgence. This neutral apartment certainly shows us why! Boasting a gorgeous white colour scheme, the walls and ceiling reflect and work in conjunction with the light timber flooring. The false ceiling provides a space for recessed strip lighting, while the dining room is serviced by large windows that allow ample natural light.
Another feature that we really took a liking to is the linear, wall-mounted desk and workspace. Offering a number of functions, this simple yet effective addition is wonderfully positioned to improve life for the home's occupants.
The interior decorative style is a combination of retro-chic, rustic hints and simple modernity. From this alternate perspective we see the dining room in more detail. Eames dining chairs offer a mid-century modern ambience, while the table is sturdy, rigid and tough. Dark living room furniture balances the neutral palette offering contrast and an attention-grabbing infusion of hues.
Turning around the home shows us its gorgeous new cooking space, with built-in joinery that sits elegantly along one wall of the room. Furthermore, the attention to detail is exceptional. Each element has been carefully considered, while finishes are skilful and faultless.
The new layout of the dwelling embraces and open plan design, meaning doors have been replaced with archways or removed completely. This certainly creates a sense of movement and cohesion between the individual spaces, while improving the flow throughout.
Within this room we are given a better indication of the layout and actual room setup. While the kitchen is situated against one wall, the opposite wall offers a breakfast bar space, which could function as extra prep space if required. Wall-mounted shelving completes the contemporary yet usable aesthetic, in addition to a chalkboard wall that is perfect for scribbling, jotting and organising!
Inside the bedroom we see one of next years top colours: Hazelnut, feature against the main wall. This neutral aesthetic works seamlessly against the white painted flooring, with a statement light fitting sealing the stylish deal!
Serene and tranquil, this bedroom is definitely designed to accommodate a sense of relaxation and rejuvenation. With restful hues, the designers have created an intimate and romantic setting, which could easily be emulated in your own home with relative ease.
The first bathroom we take a peek inside is completely different to the rest of the home. Dark, brooding and intense, the colour scheme favours charcoal tones, which heightens the perceived depth within the space. We're given a clear view of the built-in storage, as well as the compact yet handy shower.
The other bathroom is a stark contrast to the first, with bright neutral tones that reflect the rest of the home's colour palette. Which bathroom is your favourite; the dark or the light? Add your comments below!
