An impossibly chic and simple home you'll love

Neutral interiors are definitely one of the most popular; timeless, enduring and classic, they certainly create a truly age-defiant and refined aesthetic. Today’s feature dwelling employs gorgeously muted hues, simple yet elegant furniture and an illuminated false ceiling you’re going to love!

Conceived and composed by the talented team at Rome-based Mamestudio, this apartment offers an industrial-chic ambience, as well as plenty of romantic, graceful vibes. To add contrast to the neutral home, opposing hues have been added, along with a sophisticated lighting system that employs multiple sources to evoke a truly unique and restful aura.

Does this sound like something you might be interested in? Take a tour by checking out the rest of the home below!