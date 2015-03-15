A magnificent house by the Ganges

In today's Homify 360º we're taking a look at a magnificent house that sits on the banks of the River Ganges in India, designed by Mumbai architects Rajiv Saini & Associates. Designed as a holiday house/retreat on the Haridwar-Rishikesh Hindu pilgrim route, the clients shared the architecture firm's passion for design, with the result that they trusted them enough to embark on quite a radical project. The client's requirements for the house were simple: three bedroom suites and enough informal spaces to lounge around in with family and friends while soaking in the virgin territory all around.