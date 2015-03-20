4 fantastic hammocks

With spring well and truly sprung, we’re all likely to be spending a lot more time outdoors in the coming weeks. There’s a whole season of outdoor lounging to look forward to before things begin to get seriously humid. It’s worth thinking about maximising your lounging efforts, therefore; where will you be lounging, when will you be lounging and how will make sure you are 100% relaxed while lounging is in progress?

If your answer to the first question is in your own garden or on your own roof terrace, you are lucky enough to be in the unusual position (or at least, unusual among residents of Hong Kong) of being able to control your own lounging environment (for those heading to the pool or the park to soak up some rays, that option is sadly unavailable).

If you’re now in the process of prepping your own outdoor spaces for increased use over the coming months, you might be thinking about investing in some new garden furniture. A table and chairs is very useful, sure, and it’s always nice to have a bench or two. But for those who are truly committed followers of the religion of relaxation, there’s just one piece that’s an absolute must-have: the hammock. Check out the images below for some sizzling ideas.