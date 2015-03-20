4 fantastic hammocks

With spring well and truly sprung, we’re all likely to be spending a lot more time outdoors in the coming weeks. There’s a whole season of outdoor lounging to look forward to before things begin to get seriously humid. It’s worth thinking about maximising your lounging efforts, therefore; where will you be lounging, when will you be lounging and how will make sure you are 100% relaxed while lounging is in progress?
If your answer to the first question is in your own garden or on your own roof terrace, you are lucky enough to be in the unusual position (or at least, unusual among residents of Hong Kong) of being able to control your own lounging environment (for those heading to the pool or the park to soak up some rays, that option is sadly unavailable).
If you’re now in the process of prepping your own outdoor spaces for increased use over the coming months, you might be thinking about investing in some new garden furniture. A table and chairs is very useful, sure, and it’s always nice to have a bench or two. But for those who are truly committed followers of the religion of relaxation, there’s just one piece that’s an absolute must-have: the hammock. Check out the images below for some sizzling ideas.
This lovely, laid-back piece is a hybrid of several different types of furniture. Part chair, part hammock and part swing, it offers a perfect blend of fun and rest. As well as looking really cute with its compact shape and colourful fabric, it has several practical advantages over a conventional hammock. For a start, it takes up a lot less space, as it isn’t as stretched out, and that means that it will fit in well to even the most diminutive outdoor spaces.
It is also suspended from just a single point, so you don’t need two have two suitably spaced trees to support it. This feature of its design also renders it less stable than most hammocks, but this is in fact a good thing. Part of the appeal of a hammock is the gentle rocking and swaying motion it facilitates, making you feel the same soothing sensation as a baby in a cradle. In the case of this particular hammock, secured at just one point instead of two, that swaying is going to be intensified.
Just make sure you pick a sturdy tree for this one – especially if you have children, who are guaranteed to love it.
Sometimes the traditional route is the most appealing, and a lot of people certainly seem to feel that way when it comes to hammocks. There is a lot to be said for the classic model made out of netting. It’s simple, understated and goes with absolutely any garden look. It’s also pleasingly reminiscent of the ocean, and can trick you into feeling a little like you’re lounging beachside even when that couldn’t be further from the truth. And of course, for children who believe a pirate’s life lies ahead of them, it helps add a little authenticity to play.
Secretly consider yourself a bit of a prince or princess? This fancy fringed number is just right for your garden. With its pretty edges and neat woven pattern, it’s a hammock that wouldn’t be out of place on a Thai beach.
It basically is what it sounds like, and, just as you’d imagine, it’s very popular with kids and grown-ups alike. Obviously, this particular piece has potential that extends beyond just falling asleep with a book; it can also be the site of games, storytelling sessions, secret club meetings and lots more besides.