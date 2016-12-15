6 reasons why renovating your bathroom is worth it

Renovating your home is probably a good idea, especially if you've lived in the same house for five years or more. But renovations are expensive, which is probably the reason most homeowners put it off indefinitely. But you should still consider renovating your house, bit by bit. A great place to start could be your bathroom, since this is where you rejuvenate yourself every day. So here are 6 reasons why spending money on renovating your bathroom is definitely worth it!
Smaller homes mean smaller bathrooms, which can end up feeling cramped. So when you're considering renovation or redecoration, pick colors or materials that give the illusion of space. The designers in this bathroom have used a large mirror mounted on one wall along with white in the entire area. Both these changes make the bathroom look more spacious. This stylish bathroom was rendered by the restoration and renovation experts at FACILE RISTRUTTURARE.
With changing times come changing styles, so renovation is a great opportunity to modernize your bathroom. You could pick different materials or change the lighting in the bathroom. Pick a design style that you like and go with it. You can always call in your interior designer to give you ideas on what will look good.
Do you use your bathtub maybe once or twice a year? It might be time to let it go and replace the bathtub with a new shower enclosure. The shower will free up more space in the bathroom and keep the space dry, especially if you install shower panels. New fittings, a new sink, or a new WC can do wonders as well.
If you're planning to restructure the entire house, give your bathroom some extra space. You might want to turn a part of the bedroom into the bathroom, or turn the hallway into a new shower space. This will give you a bigger bathroom where you won’t bump into things. Be smart while using space outside the bathroom and making your bathroom bigger and better.
You don’t always need extra floor area to increase the space in your bathroom. Moving things around in the same space could potentially give you more room. For bathrooms that are long but not wide enough, such as the one shown here, making the most of the cabinets as storage, as well as using corners optimally will make your bathroom look bigger. A professional interior designer might be able to help you plan better.
If your bathroom has extra space, you can always pick the option of combining the laundry and the bathroom. With smart storage shelves such as the ones used by this designer, it won’t look overcrowded. What is better than directly being able to put your clothes in the machine after a shower? This way, you can free up the laundry room to convert it into extra storage space or a coat closet.
Now that you're armed with these 6 ideas, which would be your motivation for renovating your bathroom?