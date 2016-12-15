6 reasons why renovating your bathroom is worth it

If your bathroom has extra space, you can always pick the option of combining the laundry and the bathroom. With smart storage shelves such as the ones used by this designer, it won’t look overcrowded. What is better than directly being able to put your clothes in the machine after a shower? This way, you can free up the laundry room to convert it into extra storage space or a coat closet.

Now that you're armed with these 6 ideas, which would be your motivation for renovating your bathroom? Here are more bathroom tips to inspire you further: Tricks to make the most of your small bathroom.