A miserable balcony is transformed into a lush green paradise

Plants are a vital force of nature, cleansing the air we breathe while spreading beauty all around us. Everyone loves plants, but every house does not come with a patch of land where we can be close to nature. In such a case, we can bring nature inside our homes – for example, creating a balcony garden is a great solution! Today we will look at how even the most dilapidated of balconies can be transformed into a green haven by STUDIO EARTHBOX, through some very simple and creative measures. You’re sure to get some great ideas for your balcony too! Let's take a look…
The walls of this balcony are in a dreadful condition, and the shabby wooden floor isn’t much better! The flowerpots bordering one side of the balcony indicate that a feeble attempt has been made to beautify the balcony, but there is scarcely any growth in the pots and they look pretty dismal in their dreary surroundings.
There are two seating arrangements—but who would ever want to sit in this bleak atmosphere? The contrast of the bright white, red and blue table and chairs with the dull and dirty surroundings makes the latter look even uglier. Most of the plants appear to be dead or dying, and sitting in the midst of the dirty old floor and peeling walls would put you right off your morning tea!
Wow, what a makeover! Replacing the terrible old floor with artificial turf is a lovely idea and looks so beautiful against the freshly painted walls. We love the variety of attractive shelves and stools for the plants, and the little rockery is an ingenious touch. This is far better than the former single row of pots standing like soldiers!
Decorative flower pots are always a brilliant idea – they look gorgeous and give the garden a glamorous touch! The different height and colour of the elegant shelves, stylish stools and plants gives the garden a layered look that enhances its aesthetic appeal considerably.
The tall potted plants and slatted shelves look so elegant on the other side of the balcony! A small section of the wooden floor has been retained for a delicate seating arrangement. Now the balcony has indeed become a green space where anyone would enjoy a morning cuppa.
Looking out from the living room, the residents enjoy a glorious sight – what a difference from the previously dreary view of the old balcony!
With the simple but ingenious use of artificial turf, different levels of stylish wooden shelves, numerous decorative potted plants and a lick of paint, the dilapidated old balcony has become a sophisticated green paradise.