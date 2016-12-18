A miserable balcony is transformed into a lush green paradise

Looking out from the living room, the residents enjoy a glorious sight – what a difference from the previously dreary view of the old balcony!

With the simple but ingenious use of artificial turf, different levels of stylish wooden shelves, numerous decorative potted plants and a lick of paint, the dilapidated old balcony has become a sophisticated green paradise. Take a look at another transformation story for more inspiration: This gloomy apartment becomes a family's dream home.