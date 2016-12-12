7 small living rooms with serious style

For the majority of us, the living room is where we spend most time in the house. We read here, relax, watch TV and talk to our family. From the get-go, or possibly over time, the living room takes on aspects of our own personality, our fascinations with certain colours, and designs. We can observe this in how decoration overlaps into the furniture and choice of electrical appliances, like the television and different styles of lighting. The living room is usually the largest room in a home, and the central gathering area.

We here at homify have come up with some contrasting and diverse styles of living rooms, to stir your creative juices. So step inside and let's take a tour of 7 spectacular living rooms, in what is a clear expression of personality and design flair!