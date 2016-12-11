18 multifunctional furniture ideas perfect for small homes!

Knowing how to garner as much space as possible in your small home can be tricky, but using multifunctional furniture certainly helps the cause! Interior designers know this and so, have kept their eyes peeled for innovative solutions that will offer dual or multiple uses, whilst only taking up one spot. It's all clever stuff and we've found what we think are the crème de la crème to show you today. Need and office but don't have the room? We've got you covered. Need somewhere to store your books in a tiny bedroom? We can help with that too! Come take a look now and see how much space you could be saving!