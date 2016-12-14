16 modern bathrooms with fabulous showers!

It's a strange thing, but bathrooms seem to date very quickly! We don't know how or why, but once a suite has gone out of style, so too does your bathroom, but we think we've found a way to keep your space feeling and looking contemporary cool; with a modern shower! Bathroom designers are consistently asked to come up with modern aesthetics, but it looks as though the secret is to simply update your shower and boom! The whole room looks far more chic. With that in mind, we've found 16 incredible shower designs that we know you'll love, so come take a look and think about how they would totally transform your bathroom!