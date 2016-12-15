23 sweet and simple ways to beautify your balcony

If you're lucky enough to have a balcony attached to your home, then firstly, we are jealous and secondly, are you doing everything you can to make it a really special space? Think of balconies as a whole extra room in your home and you'll soon start to realise that there are endless possibilities for personalising and prettying the area that shouldn't be ignored. Plants are a natural choice for adding to a balcony that seems a little dull, as, essentially, that's your garden, so let's take a look at what some amazing interior designers have been doing with balconies and get you fired up to transform your own!