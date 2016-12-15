Your browser is out-of-date.

23 sweet and simple ways to beautify your balcony

Painéis verticais, A Varanda Floricultura e Paisagismo A Varanda Floricultura e Paisagismo Rustic style conservatory
If you're lucky enough to have a balcony attached to your home, then firstly, we are jealous and secondly, are you doing everything you can to make it a really special space? Think of balconies as a whole extra room in your home and you'll soon start to realise that there are endless possibilities for personalising and prettying the area that shouldn't be ignored. Plants are a natural choice for adding to a balcony that seems a little dull, as, essentially, that's your garden, so let's take a look at what some amazing interior designers have been doing with balconies and get you fired up to transform your own!

1. Add potted plants.

Balcony makeover - English, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
Studio Earthbox

A tried and tested method, potted plants will instantly add life to your balcony!

2. Include a dining area.

Casa das riscas brancas, GAAPE - ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA GAAPE - ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
GAAPE—ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA

You only need a small table and chairs set to make it something really useable and special!

3. Add some wood.

Balcony makeover - English, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
Studio Earthbox

Natural materials, such as wood, will really warm up your space and give it an organic feel.

4. Stain existing wood.

Yellow, Ju Nejaim Arquitetura Ju Nejaim Arquitetura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Ju Nejaim Arquitetura

If you already have wood in place that feels a bit lacklustre, stain it a new shade!

5. Up the comfort level.

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

Cushions, cushions and MORE cushions will give you an outdoor seating area your friends covet!

6. Use modern furniture.

Villa Amanda, Acapulco, MAAD arquitectura y diseño MAAD arquitectura y diseño Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

Swapping out existing balcony furniture for something more modern will up the style stakes instantly!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

8. Keep it chilled.

homify Scandinavian style garden
homify

A bit of decking and a hammock… what more do you actually need?

9. Think about your lighting.

Dachterrasse in Hamburg, 30qm, DIE BALKONGESTALTER DIE BALKONGESTALTER Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

Get your lighting perfect and your balcony will be a space you can use at any time of day!

10. Consider an awning.

homify Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
homify

There when you need them and hidden away when you don't, an awning is a great way to weatherproof your balcony!

11. Go bold with colour.

Gruppi pranzo, La Tartaruga di Anselmi Ing. Danilo La Tartaruga di Anselmi Ing. Danilo Garden Furniture
La Tartaruga di Anselmi Ing. Danilo

Add some vibrant colour for a fresh and fun balcony.

12. Create a gallery wall.

Contemporânea e de volumetria imponente, Camila Castilho - Arquitetura e Interiores Camila Castilho - Arquitetura e Interiores Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Camila Castilho—Arquitetura e Interiores

Use your external walls to create a gallery space! Just make sure you have good rain cover!

13. Mix up your materials.

REFORMA DE PATIO, MIMESIS INTERIORISMO MIMESIS INTERIORISMO Mediterranean style garden
MIMESIS INTERIORISMO

Try mixing wood, shingle and terracotta for a rustic balcony vibe. They look amazing together!

14. Use shingle for neatness.

Penthouse Terrace makeover, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Studio Earthbox

Speaking of shingle, it's perfect for making small, neat little plant beds!

15. Create versatile planting walls.

Painéis verticais, A Varanda Floricultura e Paisagismo A Varanda Floricultura e Paisagismo Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
A Varanda Floricultura e Paisagismo

Get your DIY on and make some lovely planter walls. You can even grow some food in them!

16. Create a party atmosphere.

Terraza Chill Out, DyD Interiorismo - Chelo Alcañíz DyD Interiorismo - Chelo Alcañíz Tropical style garden
DyD Interiorismo—Chelo Alcañíz

Hanging lights and some fun furniture will make your balcony feel like party central!

17. Embrace wood and white.

Casa das riscas brancas, GAAPE - ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA GAAPE - ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
GAAPE—ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA

Wood and white always looks right, especially out on a balcony! A simple deck chair, some planters and and awning is all you need!

18. Add plants to your walls.

Painéis verticais, A Varanda Floricultura e Paisagismo A Varanda Floricultura e Paisagismo Rustic style conservatory
A Varanda Floricultura e Paisagismo

Plants on the walls make for a fantastic, organic balcony, not to mention the fact that they'll neatly cover up any less than perfect areas!

19. Go mad for fresh flowers.

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Garden Plants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

Can you ever have enough bright blooms on your patio? We don't think so! Choose varieties that offer a lot of colour, such as hydrangeas.

20. Create a fun bar area.

Casa LJ , Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

If you have the space, a bar area would be a fun balcony addition! You could even go for a theme… tiki is our favourite!

21. Recreate a pergola look.

Casa ED, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Instead of an awning, why not look to recreate a lovely pergola on your balcony? Simply scale it back a bit and you'll have zen perfection!

22. Play with the height.

Reforma apartamento aconchegante, BF Sustentabilidade, Arquitetura e Iluminação BF Sustentabilidade, Arquitetura e Iluminação Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
BF Sustentabilidade, Arquitetura e Iluminação

When you have a great view, play with the height of your furniture, so you can drink it all in, all the time! A built-up platform works well and made from wood, looks so chic!

23. Try living walls.

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

The ultimate in easy but impactful balcony ideas, living walls are wonderful for adding soft greenery to urban spaces and up on a balcony? They'd create a jungle vibe that everyone wanted to copy!

For more outdoor inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Sweet summertime terraces.

16 modern bathrooms with fabulous showers!
Which of these ideas would make a big impact on your balcony?

