23 sweet and simple ways to beautify your balcony

If you're lucky enough to have a balcony attached to your home, then firstly, we are jealous and secondly, are you doing everything you can to make it a really special space? Think of balconies as a whole extra room in your home and you'll soon start to realise that there are endless possibilities for personalising and prettying the area that shouldn't be ignored. Plants are a natural choice for adding to a balcony that seems a little dull, as, essentially, that's your garden, so let's take a look at what some amazing interior designers have been doing with balconies and get you fired up to transform your own!
A tried and tested method, potted plants will instantly add life to your balcony!
You only need a small table and chairs set to make it something really useable and special!
Natural materials, such as wood, will really warm up your space and give it an organic feel.
If you already have wood in place that feels a bit lacklustre, stain it a new shade!
Cushions, cushions and MORE cushions will give you an outdoor seating area your friends covet!
Swapping out existing balcony furniture for something more modern will up the style stakes instantly!
Get your lighting perfect and your balcony will be a space you can use at any time of day!
There when you need them and hidden away when you don't, an awning is a great way to weatherproof your balcony!
Add some vibrant colour for a fresh and fun balcony.
Use your external walls to create a gallery space! Just make sure you have good rain cover!
Try mixing wood, shingle and terracotta for a rustic balcony vibe. They look amazing together!
Speaking of shingle, it's perfect for making small, neat little plant beds!
Get your DIY on and make some lovely planter walls. You can even grow some food in them!
Hanging lights and some fun furniture will make your balcony feel like party central!
Wood and white always looks right, especially out on a balcony! A simple deck chair, some planters and and awning is all you need!
Plants on the walls make for a fantastic, organic balcony, not to mention the fact that they'll neatly cover up any less than perfect areas!
Can you ever have enough bright blooms on your patio? We don't think so! Choose varieties that offer a lot of colour, such as hydrangeas.
If you have the space, a bar area would be a fun balcony addition! You could even go for a theme… tiki is our favourite!
Instead of an awning, why not look to recreate a lovely pergola on your balcony? Simply scale it back a bit and you'll have zen perfection!
When you have a great view, play with the height of your furniture, so you can drink it all in, all the time! A built-up platform works well and made from wood, looks so chic!
The ultimate in easy but impactful balcony ideas, living walls are wonderful for adding soft greenery to urban spaces and up on a balcony? They'd create a jungle vibe that everyone wanted to copy!
For more outdoor inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Sweet summertime terraces.