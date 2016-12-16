6 small apartments that use their space creatively

If you have a small apartment, you don't have to worry that you won't have enough space for all your belongings, as there are some fantastic examples out there that prove how far a little design creativity goes! We have found six beautiful homes that demonstrate this to perfection and when we say that the interior designers in charge of these projects really knew how to get more space from a small apartment, we aren't joking! Clever storage, beautiful touches and elegant solutions are bursting out of each and every apartment here, so if you need a little inspiration to help you live a little larger in your small home, you've come to the right place!