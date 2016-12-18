The bright hillside home built for a family

This must be a fun family! Not only does the kid's room have a fun wall, but so too does this bathroom! The addition of a cool feature wall shows that design, function and enjoyment all go hand-in-hand in every room of this house and we really are enjoying the natural wood in every area. What a surprising and constantly evolving home!

If you enjoy family home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: homify 360°: 3 family homes, Göttingen.