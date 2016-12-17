Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 kitchen and dining tables you'll want in your home

press profile homify press profile homify
Palma Plaza Residence, Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern dining room
Loading admin actions …

If there is one area within the home where people love to gather, it certainly has to be the kitchen. For this reason it’s crucial you set up a space that accommodates everyone in a comfortable yet practical way. Although we may love to all hang around in the kitchen, this can cause issues for the individual cooking or preparing a meal, as well reducing the effectiveness of your layout. Tables can be added in a certain area of the room as well as within an open-plan dwelling to provide functionality and a place for people to gather, socialise or congregate for a meal. 

Today we’re going to take a look at 13 gorgeous kitchen tables that would suit a range of different interior setups. From large, open-plan layouts to compact one-room homes, we’re sure we’ve got something you’ll swoon over! Check them out below…

1. Wonderfully positioned next to the kitchen’s peninsular joinery, this table is eye-catching and seriously space-saving!

Apartamento 45m2 en el Ensanche de Bilbao, Urbana Interiorismo Urbana Interiorismo Modern dining room
Urbana Interiorismo

Urbana Interiorismo
Urbana Interiorismo
Urbana Interiorismo

If you need some assistance with your kitchen and dining design, why not find a planner via the homify website? We have countless experts that are sure to offer plenty of ideas and inspiration. 

2. For something a little industrial-esque, we adore this steel and timber combination, with added Eames chairs for mid-century modern flair

Die Welt von Elfa, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Scandinavian style kitchen
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

3. Go tradition and bold with an elegant painted timber table

'Barboun' Fixed or extending dining oak table by Imperial Line homify Dining roomTables
homify

'Barboun' Fixed or extending dining oak table by Imperial Line

homify
homify
homify

4. Perfect for placing in your dining room, this table is sure to keep everyone out of the kitchen and in a more appropriate dining and gathering space

Apto. Rio de Janeiro, RSRG Arquitetos RSRG Arquitetos Minimalist dining room
RSRG Arquitetos

RSRG Arquitetos
RSRG Arquitetos
RSRG Arquitetos

5. Rich timber tables offer warmth, while the pedestal design is sure to maximise and save space in your room

ARTILHARIA UM, Lisboa, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Modern dining room Blue
LAVRADIO DESIGN

LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN

6. Situated within the kitchen, this small table offers a range of options and possibilities

homify Scandinavian style dining room Blue
homify

homify
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. This high-tech table can be raised or lowered flush to the floor with the simple click of a button

Magazine editorial - House in Sai Kung by Millimeter, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Modern dining room
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

8. Do you love shabby-chic? Check out this setup that oozes country appeal

Helmsley, Prestigious Textiles Prestigious Textiles Classic style dining room
Prestigious Textiles

Helmsley

Prestigious Textiles
Prestigious Textiles
Prestigious Textiles

9. Part table, part kitchen bench this multi-purpose offering could be added to your cooking space easily!

Dining set Deja Ooh Industrial style dining room
Deja Ooh

Dining set

Deja Ooh
Deja Ooh
Deja Ooh

10. Get everyone out of the kitchen with this gorgeous dining room design that boasts eclectic seating and a traditional aesthetic

Palma Plaza Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern dining room
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Palma Plaza Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

11. Simple Scandinavian design abounds in this home with a table that could easily double as a kitchen workspace

House No. 7, Denizen Works Denizen Works Rustic style dining room
Denizen Works

House No. 7

Denizen Works
Denizen Works
Denizen Works

12. Luxury and opulence flourish in this linear room with a setup that is part dining room, part bar.

bar Fisher ID Classic style dining room
Fisher ID

bar

Fisher ID
Fisher ID
Fisher ID

13. Last, but not least, this rustic timber item offers a great industrial ambience, and would work well within a contemporary or modern kitchen

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you’re in the mood for some more design inspiration, we think you’ll like: 9 bedroom decor mistakes to avoid at all costs

7 space-saving home ideas to try straight away
We love number 3! Which is your favourite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks