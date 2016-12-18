12 beautiful beds perfect for small spaces

A small bedroom certainly doesn’t mean you have to compromise with a lacklustre or inferior sleeping space. We’re going to show you some seriously swoon-worthy beds that are perfect for your compact, minute or one-room home. Let’s face it, your bedroom is a sanctuary, and consequently needs to offer solace, rejuvenation and relaxation. And what is the best way to do that you might ask? You need a comfy, cosy and sumptuous bed of course!
Are you looking for inspiration? We’ve got 11 examples that are sophisticated, stylish, warm and welcoming. Check them out below!
Nothing will be lost underneath this bed; with plenty of storage space, this design is sure to impress.
This bed is part sleeping space and part storage setup with light timber furniture that looks and feels wonderfully serene.
This bed is a revelation for those living in small spaces! It can be pulled along tracks and moved throughout the home, opening up areas with ease.
Fit your bed into a nook or crevice by having customised furniture fitted to the exact space’s dimensions.
We love this colourful bedroom that includes bespoke furniture to maximise the functionality and efficiency of the space.
Need a multi-purpose space? Then check out this neat foldout bed that is simple, effective and organised.
Bunk or loft beds are apartment favourites for a reason; they’re space-saving, stylish and offer a range of bedroom options.
Sometimes you only have room for a single bed. Despite this, there are still plenty of ways you can achieve your ideal bedroom design. This setup has been designed with a moveable workstation-cum-table, so you never have to leave your bed!
Do you live in a studio apartment? This is the bed for you! Separated by privacy screens, this cosy and handy bed is definitely a winning design.
This micro home offers a wonderful layout considering its petite size. The bed is located next to the window, providing views and plenty of light.
A bed platform can provide storage, as well as raise the height of the bed to meet the window.
Perfect for lounging and cosying up on a rainy day, this compact bed setup is wonderfully simple yet effective.
