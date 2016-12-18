Your browser is out-of-date.

12 beautiful beds perfect for small spaces

press profile homify press profile homify
Tango, Resource Furniture Resource Furniture Bedroom
A small bedroom certainly doesn’t mean you have to compromise with a lacklustre or inferior sleeping space. We’re going to show you some seriously swoon-worthy beds that are perfect for your compact, minute or one-room home. Let’s face it, your bedroom is a sanctuary, and consequently needs to offer solace, rejuvenation and relaxation. And what is the best way to do that you might ask? You need a comfy, cosy and sumptuous bed of course!

Are you looking for inspiration? We’ve got 11 examples that are sophisticated, stylish, warm and welcoming. Check them out below!

1. The space-saver!

Cobertura Freguesia, fpr Studio fpr Studio Scandinavian style bedroom White
fpr Studio

fpr Studio
fpr Studio
fpr Studio

Nothing will be lost underneath this bed; with plenty of storage space, this design is sure to impress.

2. Elegant and serene

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

This bed is part sleeping space and part storage setup with light timber furniture that looks and feels wonderfully serene.

3. The moveable bed

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

This bed is a revelation for those living in small spaces! It can be pulled along tracks and moved throughout the home, opening up areas with ease.

4. The bed that fits

Die Wohnung W und die Bergbuche vom Sonntagshorn, Holzgeschichten Holzgeschichten Modern style bedroom
Holzgeschichten

Holzgeschichten
Holzgeschichten
Holzgeschichten

Fit your bed into a nook or crevice by having customised furniture fitted to the exact space’s dimensions.

5. Making the most of space

KEFIR HOME, IK-architects IK-architects Minimalist bedroom
IK-architects

IK-architects
IK-architects
IK-architects

We love this colourful bedroom that includes bespoke furniture to maximise the functionality and efficiency of the space.

6. The foldout

Tango, Resource Furniture Resource Furniture Bedroom
Resource Furniture

Tango

Resource Furniture
Resource Furniture
Resource Furniture

Need a multi-purpose space? Then check out this neat foldout bed that is simple, effective and organised.

7. The bunk

Dormitorios Juveniles , Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style bedroom
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

Bunk or loft beds are apartment favourites for a reason; they’re space-saving, stylish and offer a range of bedroom options.

8. The single bed

Dormitório AD, Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração BedroomBeds & headboards
Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração

Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração
Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração
Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração

Sometimes you only have room for a single bed. Despite this, there are still plenty of ways you can achieve your ideal bedroom design. This setup has been designed with a moveable workstation-cum-table, so you never have to leave your bed!

9. The studio bed

48 метров уюта, YOUR PROJECT YOUR PROJECT Industrial style bedroom
YOUR PROJECT

YOUR PROJECT
YOUR PROJECT
YOUR PROJECT

Do you live in a studio apartment? This is the bed for you! Separated by privacy screens, this cosy and handy bed is definitely a winning design.

10. The bed with a view

Black-and-white stuido flat in Hong Kong, Zip Interiors Ltd Zip Interiors Ltd
Zip Interiors Ltd

Zip Interiors Ltd
Zip Interiors Ltd
Zip Interiors Ltd

This micro home offers a wonderful layout considering its petite size. The bed is located next to the window, providing views and plenty of light.

11. The bed platform

homify Scandinavian style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

A bed platform can provide storage, as well as raise the height of the bed to meet the window.

12. The daybed

дизайн студии в скандинавском стиле, sreda sreda Scandinavian style bedroom
sreda

sreda
sreda
sreda

Perfect for lounging and cosying up on a rainy day, this compact bed setup is wonderfully simple yet effective.

Small spaces are tricky to organise, read another Ideabook here: 9 bedroom decor mistakes to avoid at all costs to learn more about domestic design.

The bright hillside home built for a family
Do you have any decorating ideas for small bedrooms? Add them below!

