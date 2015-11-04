A Modest Modular Holiday House

Holiday houses are for many, the ultimate luxury. A place to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, and retreat to more desirable climes. Be it a small cottage in the forest, or a lavish beachside dwelling, each holiday abode has intrinsic qualities that make it a home away from home.

Today on homify we are taking a gander at a truly lovely residence. Designed and built by German company Hofgut Hafnerleiten, the dwelling presents a new way of living while on holiday, or taking a break. Hofgut began in 1999, and the houses they offer for rent are a culmination of a life's work and a dream. Hofgut houses think differently. They are built on the basis of time zones, with no price ranges or categories, instead when you decide to getaway, you simply decide the volume of time you wish to stay. Each home is set up for a different length of accommodation, and today we are taking a look at one of the Traditional Rottaler Longhouses. This dwelling is constructed using segments, one for living, sleeping, cooking, and bathing. Private and endearing, this residence is the ideal escape, and offers romance, style, and fun.

Check out the images below, and take a tour of this intriguing and wonderful new holiday house concept!