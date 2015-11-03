A Stylish Terrace Home

Located in the south west district of Clapham, London, we are today visiting a sophisticated and stylish terrace home renovation. These days Clapham is a highly sought after suburb with a range of differing residential styles. The 220 acre Clapham Common, from which today's house sits adjacent, features many fine late 18th and 19th century houses. The architecture varies from large Queen Anne, Regency, and Georgian era home within the Old Town, to grids of Victorian housing in the Abbeville area. Furthermore, to add to the diversity of the district, there are also a few council run social housing estates from the '30s to the '60s. The area that was once considered an ordinary middle income location, is now an affluent area, with good proximity to transport into the London business centre.

This project takes us to Englewood Road, situated just off of the Common, and parallel to Circular road. The three-storey Edwardian house in question has been entirely refurbished and renovated by Stagg Architects, with additional construction of a single-storey rear extension and loft conversion. With a budget of £250,000 (approx $540,000 SGD), the architects sped up the process of tender drawings and specifications, while the project was still being considered by the planning authority. Therefore, as soon as permission was granted, construction commenced. Thin-format platinum white brick with white mortar were used, and thin-frame glazing was also developed. Due to these materials, a high level of attention-to-detail was applied throughout the project.

If you would like to take a tour of this light, bright, and wonderfully updated home, check out the images below, and perhaps gain a little inspiration for your abode!