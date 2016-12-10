Your browser is out-of-date.

45 cabinets you can copy for a more practical kitchen

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Apartamento do Homem Moderno - Morar Mais por Menos Vitoria 2015, Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados Modern kitchen
There's no need to default to a boring old design when it comes to your kitchen cabinets. What may seem like an obvious solution, could easily be configured into a more creative and less predictable design. This is particularly so in a small kitchen where there are lots of opportunities for creating multifunctional spaces as well.

But for some of us, the most exciting thing about designing kitchen cupboards is the aesthetic potential. After all, your kitchen cupboards take up an also lot of visual weight in the kitchen—so they should be pretty too!

So what are some of the most beautiful and practical kitchen cupboard designs. Well, today we present just 45 of them. We bet there's something here to appeal to everyone!

1. Use pastel shades for a peaceful look and play with contrasting shapes.

Remodelação T4 . Bairro de Alvalade, Lisboa, atelier B-L atelier B-L Eclectic style kitchen
atelier B-L

atelier B-L
atelier B-L
atelier B-L

2. Install built-in ovens under the countertop to free up bench space.

Lapa | Decorados, SESSO & DALANEZI SESSO & DALANEZI Modern kitchen
SESSO & DALANEZI

SESSO & DALANEZI
SESSO &amp; DALANEZI
SESSO & DALANEZI

3. Use neutral colours for the cupboard doors and jazz up the walls with contrasting colours.

Apartamento Tangerina, Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados Modern kitchen
Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados

Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados
Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados
Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados

4. Create a corner cabinet that serves two sides of the room.

Residência Vale do Itamaracá, Cria Arquitetura Cria Arquitetura Rustic style kitchen
Cria Arquitetura

Cria Arquitetura
Cria Arquitetura
Cria Arquitetura

5. Use the base cabinets for closed storage and the wall space for decorative open shelving

APARTAMENTO MB – Tristeza/ Porto Alegre, Ambientta Arquitetura Ambientta Arquitetura Eclectic style kitchen
Ambientta Arquitetura

Ambientta Arquitetura
Ambientta Arquitetura
Ambientta Arquitetura

6. Choose doors with streamlined built in handles to create clean lines and prevent accidents

Apartamento DOM, Flávio Monteiro Arquitetos Associados Flávio Monteiro Arquitetos Associados Modern kitchen MDF White
Flávio Monteiro Arquitetos Associados

Flávio Monteiro Arquitetos Associados
Flávio Monteiro Arquitetos Associados
Flávio Monteiro Arquitetos Associados

7. Built-in cabinets with lots of internal drawers to multiply the storage space.

Orford | A classic country kitchen with coastal inspiration Davonport Classic style kitchen Wood
Davonport

Orford | A classic country kitchen with coastal inspiration

Davonport
Davonport
Davonport

8. Convey the passage of time with recycled old doors for a traditional look.

Casale SpecialUmbria.com, Marcello Gavioli Marcello Gavioli Rustic style kitchen
Marcello Gavioli

Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli

9. Use natural cupboard tones as a neutral base for a daring colour scheme.

Apartamento do Homem Moderno - Morar Mais por Menos Vitoria 2015, Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados Modern kitchen
Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados

Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados
Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos &amp; Associados
Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados

10. Try for some subtle variation with the odd glass-fronted door

Apartamento Pinheiros, Laranja Lima Arquitetura Laranja Lima Arquitetura Minimalist kitchen
Laranja Lima Arquitetura

Laranja Lima Arquitetura
Laranja Lima Arquitetura
Laranja Lima Arquitetura

11. Use the kitchen island to store decorative objects and cooking books

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Classic style kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

12. Team classic white kitchen cupboards with a bold interior colour

Яркий, сложный, всеми любимый Ход Конем, YOUSUPOVA YOUSUPOVA Eclectic style kitchen
YOUSUPOVA

YOUSUPOVA
YOUSUPOVA
YOUSUPOVA

13. Use stainless steel for a modern industrial look

renovation in North Italy, Vegni Design Vegni Design Modern kitchen
Vegni Design

Vegni Design
Vegni Design
Vegni Design

14. Build up and around your domestic appliances to make the most of every inch of space

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Classic style kitchen
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

15. Create drama with a bold monochromatic black and white theme

ARL, Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design Modern kitchen
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design

Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura &amp; Design
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design

16. Embed lighting within the cabinets

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

17. Design cupboards with shelves and niches of varying sizes so there is storage space for everything

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

18. Try a multicoloured approach

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza Donakaza Modern kitchen
Donakaza

Donakaza
Donakaza
Donakaza

19. Match the cabinets up with the floor for a seamless, expansive look

南鹿島のいえ, shu建築設計事務所 shu建築設計事務所 Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
shu建築設計事務所

shu建築設計事務所
shu建築設計事務所
shu建築設計事務所

20. Built shallow shelves into the back of the cabinet doors

Minicucina L 145 , LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME Mediterranean style kitchen Solid Wood Green
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME

LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME

21. Create a vintage theme with retro cabinet doors and beautiful old chrome handles

Cocinas Gamahogar , Gamahogar Gamahogar KitchenLighting
Gamahogar

Gamahogar
Gamahogar
Gamahogar

22. Try adding eye-catching colourful cupboards high up on the walls to make the kitchen appear taller

OPEN HOUSE | MELINA ROMANO, Casa de Valentina Casa de Valentina KitchenAccessories & textiles
Casa de Valentina

Casa de Valentina
Casa de Valentina
Casa de Valentina

23. Try for a completely smooth immaculate look with highly polished surfaces

homify Modern kitchen Marble White
homify

homify
homify
homify

24. Built in hanging areas and niches to storage your favourite items

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

25. Give the kitchen a futuristic look with lots of glass, stone or formica.

Apartamento Santana, Veridiana França Arquitetura de Interiores Veridiana França Arquitetura de Interiores Modern kitchen
Veridiana França Arquitetura de Interiores

Veridiana França Arquitetura de Interiores
Veridiana França Arquitetura de Interiores
Veridiana França Arquitetura de Interiores

26. Install spot lights that target the cabinets.

Apartamento jovem e descolado no bairro da Mooca, Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores Modern kitchen Blue
Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores

Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores
Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores
Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores

27. Go for handleless kitchen cupboards to create a minimalist look

Devies Cook Company , Txell Alarcon Txell Alarcon KitchenLighting
Txell Alarcon

Devies Cook Company

Txell Alarcon
Txell Alarcon
Txell Alarcon

28. Organise perfectly shaped storage shelves for bottles and spices

Bespoke oak larder homify Country style kitchen
homify

Bespoke oak larder

homify
homify
homify

29. Incorporate old free standing pieces into a modern space for a more characterful design

Apartamento Saldanha_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Modern kitchen
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

30. Use a combination of standard and customised cabinets to make the most of every little nook and cranny

Hillcrest, De Rosee Sa De Rosee Sa KitchenStorage
De Rosee Sa

Hillcrest

De Rosee Sa
De Rosee Sa
De Rosee Sa

31. Expand the sense of space by making the cabinets and walls one colour

Remodelação Interior de Apartamento - Porto, Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Modern kitchen
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

32. Set up a cooking island that can be used as storage and extra bench space

Kitchen Roselind Wilson Design Built-in kitchens red kitchen,kitchen,contemporary kitchen,kitchen island
Roselind Wilson Design

Kitchen

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

33. Combined closed cupboard units with open shelving

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

34. Try adding cupboard doors with lots of scattered holes to create a kitchen brimming with personality

APARTAMENTO APINAGÉS, Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design Eclectic style kitchen
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design

Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design

35. Repeat the same tone across disparate elements in the room for an elegant look

CASA MP, Mutabile Arquitetura Mutabile Arquitetura Country style kitchen
Mutabile Arquitetura

Mutabile Arquitetura
Mutabile Arquitetura
Mutabile Arquitetura

36. Work the cabinet colours into the colour theme of the living room

Residência TF, ÓBVIO: escritório de arquitetura ÓBVIO: escritório de arquitetura Modern kitchen
ÓBVIO: escritório de arquitetura

ÓBVIO: escritório de arquitetura
ÓBVIO: escritório de arquitetura
ÓBVIO: escritório de arquitetura

37. Incorporate a beautiful old fashioned plate rack into the cabinets for classic charm

Property Renovation, Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited Classic style kitchen
Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited

Property Renovation

Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited
Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited
Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited

38. Build wall ovens into the cabinets for a seamless modern look

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

39. Build an entire wall of cupboards and finish them with smooth neutral tones

Cocina con isla, Trestrastos Trestrastos Modern kitchen
Trestrastos

Trestrastos
Trestrastos
Trestrastos

40. Paint retro style furnishing vivid fun colours

N1 Kitchen by British Standard British Standard by Plain English Classic style kitchen Wood Multicolored
British Standard by Plain English

N1 Kitchen by British Standard

British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English

41. Go neutral with the cupboards and explore the appeal of a wooden feature wall

MOEMA BR, Lembi Arquitetura Lembi Arquitetura
Lembi Arquitetura

Lembi Arquitetura
Lembi Arquitetura
Lembi Arquitetura

42. Team wooden cupboard doors with a white painted concrete frame for a Mediterranean look

Projeto, FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO Colonial style kitchen
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO

FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO

43. Give the kitchen a relaxed feel with curved cabinets

homify Eclectic style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

44. Create contrast with two toned cupboards and a dramatic black wall

Cocina y pantry en Design House en DWM, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Eclectic style kitchen
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

45. Set the lights behind moulding for a totally smooth sophisticated effect

Loft Tropical - Casa Cor 2014, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
8 chic apartments with space-saving layouts
Which of these kitchen cupboard designs is your favourite?

