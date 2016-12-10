45 cabinets you can copy for a more practical kitchen

There's no need to default to a boring old design when it comes to your kitchen cabinets. What may seem like an obvious solution, could easily be configured into a more creative and less predictable design. This is particularly so in a small kitchen where there are lots of opportunities for creating multifunctional spaces as well.

But for some of us, the most exciting thing about designing kitchen cupboards is the aesthetic potential. After all, your kitchen cupboards take up an also lot of visual weight in the kitchen—so they should be pretty too!

So what are some of the most beautiful and practical kitchen cupboard designs. Well, today we present just 45 of them. We bet there's something here to appeal to everyone!