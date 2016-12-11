8 feng shui basics for a happy family home

In feng shui each area of your home is connected with a particular facet of your life. Looking at your home in this way will help you focus on these different facets of life and help harmonise them. In the bedroom, it's ideal to set up the bed so you can see the door, but also have some privacy. It's often said that you should never have your bed positioned so your feet are pointing at the door.

These days, many people may also have a bedroom that doubles as a study area. This can have a detrimental effect on your quality of sleep and your relationship with your significant other. Position the sleeping area to create a harmonious view and set up your desk so there is no work on display.