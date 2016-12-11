8 feng shui basics for a happy family home

Learning a little about feng shui can be an excellent way to start harmonising your home environment. Feng shui is a huge subject with lots of different schools of thought. So to start, it's best to begin with the most accessible points of interest and avoid complex energy maps. Whether you regard this as a pseudo science or as gospel, the truth is that this ancient belief contains a lot of commonly accepted ideas on how to create a calming home anyway. Take for example, the idea of removing dead energy from the home by decluttering and eliminating unused objects. Or, the idea of filling your home with objects that reminds you of your aspirations. There is a whole lot more to get you started. So let's explore the basic 8 feng shui rules for a happy family home!
The kitchen is the beating heart of many family homes, where it may double as a socialising or even study space. It's essential to get this room right. So set aside the time to do a serious declutter. This process will be energy draining and some feng shui practitioners regard it a little like therapy. The key is to remove the kitchen of anything you don't love. Afterwards the kitchen will feel emotionally and energetically lightened.
The seating arrangements in the home have a strong correlation with the way you feel in each area. The seats should be ideally arranged in a power position, which allows the occupants to have a view of any doors or openings. Similarly, the seating should be grounded. That is generally interpreted to mean that the sofa needs to be butted up against the wall. But it can also work with a floating arrangement so long as there is a console or table pushed up against the back of the sofa.
Every keen decorator knows that the materials used in the flooring, walls and decorations have a subtle, yet powerful impact of how we feel in a home. In feng shui, it is generally acknowledged that there needs to be a good balance of wood, fire, earth, metal and water. Many modern homes are misbalanced and have too much metal on display. Water features, plants and wooden elements are often needed.
In feng shui each area of your home is connected with a particular facet of your life. Looking at your home in this way will help you focus on these different facets of life and help harmonise them. In the bedroom, it's ideal to set up the bed so you can see the door, but also have some privacy. It's often said that you should never have your bed positioned so your feet are pointing at the door.
These days, many people may also have a bedroom that doubles as a study area. This can have a detrimental effect on your quality of sleep and your relationship with your significant other. Position the sleeping area to create a harmonious view and set up your desk so there is no work on display.
Bathrooms are notoriously difficult places for good feng shui. Most of the literature concerns the placement of the bathroom—which is beyond the control of most people. But there are a few things you can do to counter common problems. Having a bathroom that opens onto a kitchen is problematic. It can help to create a focal point of beauty between the two areas. A different coloured paint on opposing walls can also help. Finally, keep your bathroom pristine and brimming with good scents.
When it comes to aligning the feng shui in your home, colour is one of the best tools at your disposal. Consider the purpose of each area in the home and use colour to direct the energy. So for example, use soothing colours in the sleeping areas and fiery colours in dynamic areas where lots of energy is needed. But don't slavishly follow the norms in terms of colour. If a vibrant red doesn't feel right for you, then it's certainly not going to be a lucky colour!
The doors and windows of the home are the points where energy or qi is said to escape. So the hallways are essential to get right. It's commonly accepted that long empty hallways are bad luck because they harbour stagnant energy. To counter this, create a focal point for the energy with vibrant colours or pleasing artworks.
There are said to be two opposing energies in any space—that is yin and yang or feminine and masculine energy. The most common problem occurs when there is an overload of one of the two in the home. So a room with lots of sharp angular objects, strong light and metal on display would have a lot of yang energy for example. To create a sense of balance, this kind of room would need wooden elements and items with soft, rounded edges to create a harmonious atmosphere.
For more home inspiration, head over to The creative apartment full of low cost ideas.