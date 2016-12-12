When guests enter your home, the smallest things can have a big effect on their overall impression. Guests are generally distracted by socialising, so they don't really look at your home the same way an inhabitant might. This means that the overall aesthetic balance in the home is important. It also means that you need to zoom in on the little things they will engage with, and spruce them up.

The bathroom for example is usually one of the few quiet moments in which the guest will examine their surroundings, so it's a good place to start. But it's best to explain in pictures, so let's check out 10 little touches that will impress your guests!