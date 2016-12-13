The interior has been arranged as one central space with an outward facing kitchen. This allows for the profuse amount of window light to flow unimpeded into all the living areas. Aside from a small bathroom window hidden from view here, all the natural light comes from this area.

It can get expensive to completely furnish your interior in wood, so this living room may provide inspiration for a more budget-friendly approach. The wooden trims, exposed timber ceiling beams and divisions don't use a whole lot of wood, but they give the home a very strong, modern rustic look.