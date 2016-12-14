A large prefab family home built on a budget

Prefabricated homes can be incredibly cost-efficient, which means there might just be enough room in the budget to indulge in the big family home of your dreams. The project we’ll explore today could even prove to be the perfect match. It’s the largest version of the Domu 40 design offered by Polish architects Homekoncept and covers an expensive 255sqm, with an additional space of 40.93sqm for the garage.

It has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage for two and huge entertaining area. But, as with many prefabricated homes, it’s always possible to order a more modest version of this home if needed.

The exterior has lots of broad, bold beams and a striking modern presence that is sure to appeal. Let’s go on a photo tour for all the details…