​10 common kitchen design errors—and how to avoid them

Justwords
Umbau Reiheneinfamileinhaus Zürich, Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt
Décor isn’t just about matching colours and choosing materials for the floor and furniture, especially when the room in question is the kitchen! The kitchen is the heart of the home, and it's imperative for this important space to have a suitable layout, proper lighting and ventilation, adequate space for ease of movement—and a bit of your own personality as well! Today we will take a look at 10 common mistakes in kitchen décor – make sure you avoid them for a fantastic kitchen experience! Let’s begin…

1. ​Poor layout

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

An L-shaped countertop isn’t the best idea for a wide kitchen, and the placement of the refrigerator and table is very peculiar – they’re sure to impede movement! Instead, utilise the width of the area by having a U-shaped countertop and a neat recess for the refrigerator, thus maximising space and freedom of movement and avoiding clutter.

2. ​Going overboard with colours

Before Make-over Cape Kitchen Designs
Cape Kitchen Designs

Before Make-over

Cape Kitchen Designs
Cape Kitchen Designs
Cape Kitchen Designs

Wooden furniture makes for stylish décor, but not when it is a medley of conflicting colours! This kitchen is a wooden fiasco with all the mismatched hues. The key is to select a base colour and then one or two matching colours to enhance it.

3. ​Lack of light

미니멀한 자연주의 감성주택, 33평 주택리모델링, 로하디자인
로하디자인

로하디자인
로하디자인
로하디자인

A dark, gloomy kitchen is simply unacceptable! Try to optimise the natural light available and supplement it with tasteful artificial lighting. If natural light is insufficient, use bright and shiny surfaces that will reflect the light and make the kitchen brighter.

4. ​Unplanned design

rénovation et création, SAS ACCTIF DESIGN
SAS ACCTIF DESIGN

SAS ACCTIF DESIGN
SAS ACCTIF DESIGN
SAS ACCTIF DESIGN

Plan your décor to follow a particular style – for example, minimalist or contemporary or rustic—to avoid discordant notes.

​5. Too much detail

Apatamento Portas de Benfica, INNER TREE
INNER TREE

INNER TREE
INNER TREE
INNER TREE

Using bright colours or decorative pieces is a good idea, but going overboard with it is not! A mosaic splashback or just one mosaic wall would look stylish – filling all the walls with mosaic tiles would be an overload.

​6. Cluttered small spaces

Apartamento na Av. Roma, Atelier da Calçada
Atelier da Calçada

Atelier da Calçada
Atelier da Calçada
Atelier da Calçada

Flexibility of movement is particularly important in a small kitchen. Avoid unnecessary clutter and opt for folding furniture where possible.

​7. Chaotic ambience

공간 활용도를 높인 모던인테리어 , 앤드컴퍼니
앤드컴퍼니

앤드컴퍼니
앤드컴퍼니
앤드컴퍼니

When the kitchen has multiple uses and additionally serves as a dining and laundry area, it is essential to plan the layout of the appliances and storage spaces in order to avoid chaos.

​8. Dull and boring

Umbau Reiheneinfamileinhaus Zürich, Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt
Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt

Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt
Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt
Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt

A kitchen should be bright and cheerful, so make sure your choice of colours and lighting promotes a warm and vibrant ambience.

9. ​Too impersonal

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 68M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

The kitchen is the heart of the home, and hence should reflect your personality in the selection of colours, materials and designs.

​10. Following fashion blindly

Maison G., Atelier FA - Achitecture d'intérieurs & d'extérieurs
Atelier FA—Achitecture d&#39;intérieurs &amp; d&#39;extérieurs

Atelier FA - Achitecture d'intérieurs & d'extérieurs
Atelier FA—Achitecture d&#39;intérieurs &amp; d&#39;extérieurs
Atelier FA - Achitecture d'intérieurs & d'extérieurs

Fashion is fickle! Choose a design trend that is likely to endure and use only a few easily-changeable features of what may turn out to be only a temporary craze.

With this list of 10 easily avoidable errors under your belt, creating your own stylish kitchen will be a piece of cake! For more inspiring ideas, take a look at 6 reasons why renovating your bathroom is worth it.

Do you have any more kitchen design tips for us?

