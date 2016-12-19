Décor isn’t just about matching colours and choosing materials for the floor and furniture, especially when the room in question is the kitchen! The kitchen is the heart of the home, and it's imperative for this important space to have a suitable layout, proper lighting and ventilation, adequate space for ease of movement—and a bit of your own personality as well! Today we will take a look at 10 common mistakes in kitchen décor – make sure you avoid them for a fantastic kitchen experience! Let’s begin…
An L-shaped countertop isn’t the best idea for a wide kitchen, and the placement of the refrigerator and table is very peculiar – they’re sure to impede movement! Instead, utilise the width of the area by having a U-shaped countertop and a neat recess for the refrigerator, thus maximising space and freedom of movement and avoiding clutter.
Wooden furniture makes for stylish décor, but not when it is a medley of conflicting colours! This kitchen is a wooden fiasco with all the mismatched hues. The key is to select a base colour and then one or two matching colours to enhance it.
A dark, gloomy kitchen is simply unacceptable! Try to optimise the natural light available and supplement it with tasteful artificial lighting. If natural light is insufficient, use bright and shiny surfaces that will reflect the light and make the kitchen brighter.
Plan your décor to follow a particular style – for example, minimalist or contemporary or rustic—to avoid discordant notes.
Using bright colours or decorative pieces is a good idea, but going overboard with it is not! A mosaic splashback or just one mosaic wall would look stylish – filling all the walls with mosaic tiles would be an overload.
Flexibility of movement is particularly important in a small kitchen. Avoid unnecessary clutter and opt for folding furniture where possible.
When the kitchen has multiple uses and additionally serves as a dining and laundry area, it is essential to plan the layout of the appliances and storage spaces in order to avoid chaos.
A kitchen should be bright and cheerful, so make sure your choice of colours and lighting promotes a warm and vibrant ambience.
The kitchen is the heart of the home, and hence should reflect your personality in the selection of colours, materials and designs.
Fashion is fickle! Choose a design trend that is likely to endure and use only a few easily-changeable features of what may turn out to be only a temporary craze.
With this list of 10 easily avoidable errors under your belt, creating your own stylish kitchen will be a piece of cake! For more inspiring ideas, take a look at 6 reasons why renovating your bathroom is worth it.