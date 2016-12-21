A summer house project that's like a dream

The hustle and bustle of city life can be quite exhausting. But what fun it is to escape to a summer retreat and just unwind and enjoy life! Imagine waking up to fresh, clean air and sipping your morning cup of tea amidst lush greenery and the chirping of birds… Away from the noise and pollution of the city, staying in a summer home set in beautiful countryside is not only refreshing, but also a great experience for the whole family. Today we will explore a lovely cottage designed by the architects at Design Studio Archipelago that is ideal for the summer holidays! Let’s take the tour…
What a simple but stylish cottage in monochrome! The clean lines of the façade frame an elegant home that is detailed with wooden window frames. A big thumbs-up to the large glass windows that ensure sufficient illumination and ventilation within. And, of course, no summer house is complete without a garden! This amazing landscaped garden embellishes the simple façade considerably, enhancing its beauty and creating an inviting and magical ambience.
This is not a standard abode by any means! The back of the home not only has a garage, but also an extensive paved area where guests can park their cars. Bordered by greenery on all sides, even the parking area is remarkably beautiful.
Contrary to the usual décor of a summer cottage, the living room is finished in a contemporary style. The use of a natural material for the floor is the sole concession to a traditional cottage look – apart from this, the furniture, light fixtures and accessories are all decidedly modern and trendy!
The kitchen is a beautifully ventilated and brightly lit room that will be a joy to work in! This spacious area is fitted with a large window, elegant wooden cabinets, trendy appliances and a gleaming black countertop that harmonise well with the floor. The vibrant and shiny splashback is a glamorous accent feature that boosts the style quotient.
This sophisticated summer dwelling is located in the midst of trees and plants and has large glass windows that integrate the interiors with the outdoors. In addition to this, there is also the eco-friendly feature of a roof with solar panels to heat water and to meet the family's electricity needs.
This elegant creation by Design Studio Archipelago places a cute and contemporary prefab in a gorgeous natural settings to meet the best of both worlds! With chic interiors and nature-friendly features, the cottage is a blend of all things beautiful.