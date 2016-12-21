A summer house project that's like a dream

This sophisticated summer dwelling is located in the midst of trees and plants and has large glass windows that integrate the interiors with the outdoors. In addition to this, there is also the eco-friendly feature of a roof with solar panels to heat water and to meet the family's electricity needs.

This elegant creation by Design Studio Archipelago places a cute and contemporary prefab in a gorgeous natural settings to meet the best of both worlds! With chic interiors and nature-friendly features, the cottage is a blend of all things beautiful. Here is another home tour you're sure to love: The coolest container house you'll ever see.