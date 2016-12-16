Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 of the best tiling ideas we've seen this year

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Country, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Modern kitchen Tiles
Loading admin actions …

Tiling can be a scary endeavour. It is also one area of interior design that has undergone some very interesting changes in recent years. It is now possible to explore a wider range of tiling designs than ever before, so it’s no longer necessary to have the same old boring tiles as your neighbours. Herringbone tiles, modular, checkerboard, windmill and basket-weave designs are all quite accessible to the average consumer now. Each comes with a certain history that will have a powerful, if subtle effect on your home. At the same time, interior designers and decorators are playing around with new ways of laying out classic tile designs so there are lots of unique twists to explore too.

So today, we have whittled the possibilities down somewhat to present 15 of the best tiling designs we’ve seen. We bet there’s something here you love!

1. Herringbone tiles

Country, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Modern kitchen Tiles
Equipe Ceramicas

Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas

Herringbone was once only seen in old aristocratic homes. It fell out of favour for a long time but it's come back with a vengeance. We love the gentle gradation of colour in this design.

2. Delicate patterns

homify Mediterranean style bathroom Tiles
homify

homify
homify
homify

This bathroom has two types of soft brown tiles. The combination of tiles works because both tiles have a similar hue with the same level of saturation. It always helps to pay attention to the differing grout lines when combining two different types of tile so it doesn't look too messy though.

3. A visual illusion

Country, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Mediterranean style bathroom Ceramic
Equipe Ceramicas

Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas

Nordic-style geometrics are very popular at the moment. The energy of the look is tempered somewhat by the use of a monochrome colour scheme. This one even looks like a visual illusion. 

4. Big and bold floor tiles

Victorian Terrace House, South-West London homify Classic style bathroom Blue
homify

Victorian Terrace House, South-West London

homify
homify
homify

Big bold floor tiles certainly add a big bang to this bathroom. A big floral design can be quite powerful on the floor so it really helps to lay out a few sample tiles and live with them for a while before making a final decision. But when it works… wow!

5. Subway tiles

Country, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Mediterranean style bathroom Tiles
Equipe Ceramicas

Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas

Subway tiles are incredibly popular and are generally laid like this. These ones have a gorgeous soft green-blue hue that works perfectly with the silver picture frame. 

6. Natural luxury

Unicom Starker, Spadon Agenturen Spadon Agenturen Walls & flooringTiles
Spadon Agenturen

Spadon Agenturen
Spadon Agenturen
Spadon Agenturen

This gorgeous floor is made from natural stone tiles that have been lightly polished and teamed with a corridor of black stones. It's naturally luxurious and looks soft to walk on.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Dark geometrics

Rhombus Wall / Floor Tile, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Modern study/office
Equipe Ceramicas

Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas

Dark tiles are not commonly associated with Scandinavian-style geometrics. The tiles on this black wall have a very luxurious feel because of the subtle combination of hues.

8. Black grouting

Industrial Kitchen With American Diner Feel homify Industrial style kitchen Solid Wood Blue metro tiles,dark grout,open shelving,vintage brackets,vintage accessories,bianco venato
homify

Industrial Kitchen With American Diner Feel

homify
homify
homify

Most people default to using a white grout between the tiles. But a black grout can look stunning against white tiles. The best part about this kind of tile design is that every stain and mark won't show up either.

9. A scattered approach

homify Walls & flooringTiles
homify

homify
homify
homify

Tile designs don't need to be boring or straightforward. A scattered design like this can make a small room feel quite large and abundant. It's also totally cool.

10. Wooden tiles

Дом Millennium-park, 420 м², Bronx Bronx Eclectic style gym
Bronx

Bronx
Bronx
Bronx

We love the wooden tiles here. The multicoloured tones adds a sort of eclectic, rustic look to the home. It's quite visually powerful, so it's good teamed with a minimalist interior.

11. Rich homely goodness

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

These kitchen floor tiles have a very earthy, richly textured look. It adds a huge amount of warmth to the kitchen without really adding a lot of visual weight. Note how the rustic reds tie in with the dark cupboard doors too.

12. Two toned teal tiles

Teal Antique Crackle Metro Tiles Walls and Floors Ltd Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Ceramic Turquoise tiles,antique,crackle,tile,metro,brick,wall,walls,feature,white,vintage,period,bathroom,spalshback,shabby,chic,'
Walls and Floors Ltd

Teal Antique Crackle Metro Tiles

Walls and Floors Ltd
Walls and Floors Ltd
Walls and Floors Ltd

The two toned teal tiles in this bathroom certainly have a visual punch. Note how they run all the way to the ceiling line too.

13. A half herringbone wall

White Antique Crackle Metro Tiles Walls and Floors Ltd Walls & flooringTiles Ceramic White tiles,antique,crackle,tile,metro,brick,wall,walls,feature,herringbone,white,vintage,period,kitchen,spalshback,shabby,chic,'
Walls and Floors Ltd

White Antique Crackle Metro Tiles

Walls and Floors Ltd
Walls and Floors Ltd
Walls and Floors Ltd

It is rare to see a herringbone wall tile end halfway up the wall. To double the effect it's teamed with a teal blue wall. We love it!

14. Big bold tiles for a shower room

Bathroom in concrete - Spérone Concrete LCDA BathroomSinks concrete bathroom,bespoke bathroom,concrete sink,bespoke sink
Concrete LCDA

Bathroom in concrete—Spérone

Concrete LCDA
Concrete LCDA
Concrete LCDA

Any bathroom designer will tell you that the transparent walls of a shower room will generally throw the wall design into focus. This is where a bold bathroom tile design can really work. It visually defines the boundaries of the shower and adds a huge amount of interest to the room.

15. Small tiles for tricky angles

Casa Tiburtina, CAFElab studio CAFElab studio Modern bathroom
CAFElab studio

CAFElab studio
CAFElab studio
CAFElab studio

It can be tricky to tile a room with lots of odd angles. But this is where a very small tile can come in handy. It will handle the angles with ease and will give the room a unified look.

Let's check out some easy home decorating ideas now with 10 little touches that will impress your guests.

An impossibly chic and simple home you'll love
Which of these tile designs caught your eye?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks