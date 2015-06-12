Modern products inspired by the past

Strictly contemporary furnishings and accessories are the perfect match for many homes, but there are lots of interiors in which the presence of minimalist pieces or modern materials would simply be jarring. That doesn't necessarily mean, though, that such homes have to be furnished exclusively from flea markets, antiques shops and eBay (although a good trawl through any of those three can often be a lot of fun).

Victorian and Georgian influences are very popular with those designers who strive to fully embrace the past in their work, leaving no room for modernity. This is partly because these vintage styles in particular, defined by their elaborate detail, are very hard to reconcile with contemporary design, which often relies upon a minimalist aesthetic.

For this reason, there are many designers whose work, although it may in fact have been produced only yesterday, looks very much from as if it comes from a bygone time, and could only be placed in a room that's styled to match that look. At the same time, others prefer to create beautiful modern products that, although clearly inspired by the past, would look totally at home in even a contemporary settings. This ideabook includes products from both camps: those that take us back to the past, and those that offer us modernity with a vintage twist.