20 modern, simple and fabulous kitchens!

The best part of planning a new kitchen is poring over fabulous kitchen designs. It is also one of the most important parts of the planning process because you can save a whole lot of time (and money) by examining what works in a similar-sized space. This stage of the planning process should be indulged at length so you can really zoom in on what you want before making any hard and fast decisions. So today, we invite you to come and explore a bunch of drool-worthy kitchens. We have collected 20 of the most fabulous modern kitchen designs to inspire. We bet you’ll love them!
This gorgeous Mediterranean-style kitchen has some lovely star-like tiles and a very warm aesthetic. The tall wooden cabinet is an unusual touch.
This little kitchen has a big visual impact due to the striking mix and match red and black cupboard doors. The two-levelled countertop makes for a very space-efficient little breakfast bench area too.
This kitchen has long windows instead of a standard kitchen splashback. It makes for a very light and breezy atmosphere. The base cabinets are totally minimalist and the wooden cabinet doors add a lot of textural warmth.
We love the look of a kitchen with cupboards that stretch all the way from floor to ceiling. This kind of modern kitchen works well with wall mounted kitchen appliances. It really needs handleless kitchen cupboards to complete the seamless look.
Chunky wooden tables are good to touch and give any home a very earthy solid feel. They are visually quite heavy though, so it's nice to see this one teamed with fresh white kitchen cupboards. Note the powerful effect of the colourful little picture frames.
Black granite countertop has a very elegant look, particularly when combined with dark wood. This kind of countertop can show up every fingerprint though unless you choose a design with lots of speckles and variation like this.
Kitchen lighting has come a long way in recent years and can have a powerful effect on a small kitchen. This one has lights recessed behind the lip of the cupboards. The panels block the light to cause an even diffusion of light.
Mix and match cupboards are quite popular at the moment. They are a good option for those who love a bold colour scheme, but are concerned about overpowering the kitchen with a bold colour. The apple green cupboards here make for a striking effect against the black splashback.
Black kitchen cupboards are still somewhat unconventional, but they certainly add a lot of drama to a little kitchen. If you want to soften the effect, consider some matte black wooden cupboards like this.
Modern kitchens are more than just utilitarian places in which to prepare meals—they are socialising areas as well. In this regard, a few rustic touches and textures can make for a very warm and friendly kitchen area. The secret lies in using lots of earthy materials.
This modern kitchen has an excellent distribution of space. The bench in front is used to separate the kitchen from the living area and also provides a spot for anyone in the kitchen to face the rest of the home while working.
The speckled red and coral backsplash adds a lot of vivacious energy to this kitchen. This kind of busy design could easily be quite overwhelming in a small kitchen, but here it's been teamed with calming neutral wooden tones.
This rather simple L-shaped kitchen has a standard layout with a few elegant touches. The granite countertop and wall mounted appliances lift it into the modern sphere.
Nothing quite adds cosy warmth to a kitchen like colonial style cupboards. These ones have been teamed with a somewhat simple kitchen design for a quietly modern effect.
Here we have another example of mix and match cupboards. This time, we have a whole kitchen island in vibrant red. The dramatic effect is tempered somewhat by the calming effect of a neutral, grey granite countertop.
This modern kitchen has a subtle mix and match of materials and colours. The base cupboards and wall cupboards might be different, but the colours are continued in other parts of the room. Note how the rustic red feature wall adds a lot of warmth without really taking over the space.
Open shelving is a very casual choice that suits the fresh, Nordic look that has been so popular in the past decade. With good storage containers like this, this style of kitchen can look clean, efficient and very easy to use.
Extending the countertop a few inches and adding some stools can make for an instantly sociable little kitchen. Pendant lights are a must in this kind of kitchen because they help define the boundaries of the eating area.
This kitchen has perfect horizontal lines with nary a break. It's a look that's synonymous with modern interiors and really needs handleless cupboard doors to work.
Modern kitchens are getting smaller and smaller. This means they are often quite space efficient. Just check out the good use of corners in this little kitchen.
