A modern house for lovers of elegance

These days modern dwellings come in a seemingly endless array of colours, styles, shapes and forms. Here at homify HQ we see an abundant assortment of unique, contemporary homes filled with innovative inclusions, engaging layouts and space conscious setups. Despite the many glorious properties that we see on a regular basis, today’s feature residence definitely caught our eye!
Designed by Kraków-based Home Koncept, this property is rich in angular architectural attributes, combining modern practices with contemporary design features. The ultimate entertainer, this house boasts space for fancy gatherings, lavish parties or relaxed afternoon get-togethers. If this sounds like something you might be interested in, you can check out the rest of the home below!
A modern shape and structure, the basis for this house is not unlike many other standard homes built with a cross-hipped roof and extended garage. However, from the outset it is clear that this is no ordinary dwelling. Boasting a dramatic black and white colour scheme, along with angular façade features, this home is engaging, unique and innovative
The architects have utilised a combination of white stucco, timber cladding and painted bricks. The property invites the occupant in with its rich contrasts and smart juxtaposition of materials.
At the rear of the home, the setup is even more impressive! Boasting plenty of living space, a swimming pool, and lounge chairs, the home is a real entertainer. From this vantage we can also see that the dwelling comes replete with a loft floor. This second story enjoys a small terraced balcony, with a timber clad dormer window.
The landscaped gardens add sophistication to the overall aesthetic, while split-level living areas impart energy and vivacity to the united design.
Inside the home, the ambience is certainly opulent and luxurious. A statement fireplace sits centrally, dividing the room, while still retaining an open plan atmosphere. The black and white colour scheme that we saw on the external façade is continued within, producing a dramatic, bold and unique sense of elegance.
Through the living room we then enter the kitchen and dining areas. This is truly a wonderful space for adults and children alike, with multiple eating spots for socialising and gathering. Cohesive and unified, the colour palette that we’ve seen throughout the other living spaces is continued, bringing about a sense of elegance, grace, timelessness and sophistication.
Luxury finishes such as timber veneer and granite are seen paired with glass light fittings, brushed stainless steel appliances and chrome fittings to truly seamless effect.
In the bedroom the serene ambience is boosted by bright white tones and luxury finishes. Exposed brick walls add a modern rustic effect, while the incorporated timber furniture is effortlessly chic. Making the most of space, a glass divider keeps the room open with an aura of movement and flow.
Often when we see the 3D renders of a home, it’s difficult to place certain rooms and understand the overall layout of the dwelling. To offer a little insight, we’ve got the ground floor and upper floor plans. Well laid out and functional, the simple floor plan offers open plan living, car spaces for two, and plenty of entertaining areas.
On the upper level of the house we see the three bedrooms and two bathrooms that offer plenty of sleeping areas for at least four individuals. We can also see the upstairs terrace, which is accessible to the entire floor, ideal for soaking up sun on a bright summer’s day!
