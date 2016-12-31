A modern house for lovers of elegance

These days modern dwellings come in a seemingly endless array of colours, styles, shapes and forms. Here at homify HQ we see an abundant assortment of unique, contemporary homes filled with innovative inclusions, engaging layouts and space conscious setups. Despite the many glorious properties that we see on a regular basis, today’s feature residence definitely caught our eye!

Designed by Kraków-based Home Koncept, this property is rich in angular architectural attributes, combining modern practices with contemporary design features. The ultimate entertainer, this house boasts space for fancy gatherings, lavish parties or relaxed afternoon get-togethers. If this sounds like something you might be interested in, you can check out the rest of the home below!