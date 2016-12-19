10 space-saving features every small home needs

In order to design and decorate your compact dwelling you need to think creatively, and with a dash of innovation. Planning a successful small house or apartment requires some intelligent thinking, but can be enhanced with the right fittings and fixtures. Today we’re going to take a look at 10 features and design essentials that every small home needs to have!

From loft beds to all-white colour schemes there are plenty of magical features that are sure to improve both the functionality and liveability of your abode. If your home requires a makeover, refresh or rejuvenation read on below and get started today!