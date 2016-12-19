10 space-saving features every small home needs

In order to design and decorate your compact dwelling you need to think creatively, and with a dash of innovation. Planning a successful small house or apartment requires some intelligent thinking, but can be enhanced with the right fittings and fixtures. Today we’re going to take a look at 10 features and design essentials that every small home needs to have!
From loft beds to all-white colour schemes there are plenty of magical features that are sure to improve both the functionality and liveability of your abode. If your home requires a makeover, refresh or rejuvenation read on below and get started today!
Get creative with your furniture design and opt for a setup that maximises space, while working with your different, awkward or compact floor plan.
Technology often takes up a huge amount of space, along with cluttering cords that look messy and can easily ruin your overall aesthetic. Hide your devices, and take some cues from this neat bed trunk that conceals a television.
Sliding doors save space, look fabulous and assist in keeping your interior cohesive and stylish. They remove the unnecessary need to allow for an area to open and shut the door, in turn creating flow and movement within the home.
Mezzanines are ideal for those lacking space. If you have a tall ceiling space you can add extra floor space with the addition of a mezzanine bedroom, bathroom, guest room or living area – the opportunities are endless!
Instead of leaving everything on the floor, why not hang it from the walls? Simple wall hooks allow for a range of items to be hung, saving floor space and keeping the room open and clutter-free.
Shelving can be added to many different areas of the home, including suspended from the ceiling. Take a look at this kitchen example and grab a few tips for your own abode.
Loft beds are perfect for saving floor space within compact sleeping spaces, and really easily open up a room with minimal fuss.
Do you need privacy, but also want to retain a sense of flow and continuity within your compact home? Glass room dividers can really assist with one-room or studio homes, separating space, yet keeping a sense of open ambience and a spacious atmosphere.
Instead of filling your kitchen with numerous appliances, why not opt for varieties that do more than one thing? Multi-purpose appliances do more than one thing, saving you space and boosting your home’s efficiency.
Smart accessories assist in improving your home’s accessibility and liveability. Retro-fit items to your existing joinery, and speak to a professional if you need help improving your small home’s functionality.
Would any of these features suit your compact dwelling?