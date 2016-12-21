Your browser is out-of-date.

9 ways to get a hotel-style bathroom on a budget

homify Country style bathroom Marble Blue
What is it that makes hotel bathrooms so luxurious? It might be the clean aesthetic and ambience, the sleek finishes or perhaps simply the elegant colour scheme – either way, a hotel bathroom oozes grace, chic living and a sense of enviable 5-star opulence. 

Today on homify we’re going to look at 9 ways you can easily spruce up your bathroom, and infuse an aura of modern sophistication, with plenty of refined exclusivity.

Your bathroom should feel intimate and private, with a sense of tranquility and relaxation. If your wash space needs a refresh or remodel, read on below and start updating and renovating today!

1. Timber cladding

Well of Light, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern bathroom
HYLA Architects

Well of Light

Timber cladding doesn’t have to cost a fortune; it can be purchased in a range of varieties to suit every style of bathroom and budget.

2. Sleek slate hues

homify Scandinavian style bathroom
homify

The monochromatic hue of slate is timeless and enduring. Consider it as an option for your bathroom to incorporate a sense of age-defiance without breaking the bank.

3. Employ wooden fixtures

CASA HARAS, ESTUDIO GEYA ESTUDIO GEYA Modern bathroom
ESTUDIO GEYA

Wooden fixtures add an element of spa-like luxury. In this room they have utilised a timber vanity, with matching timber framed mirror.

4. Think outside the box

Baño Blu, Losanto Arquitectos Losanto Arquitectos Modern bathroom
Losanto Arquitectos

Hotel bathrooms often think outside the box with their style and design. Look at interesting and unique items such as this internally lit basin, as well as unusual textured tiles.

5. Impart key colour accents

homify Modern bathroom
homify

Bright colours add eye-catching accents that look superb, and boost the overall ambience and aura.

6. Add freestanding furniture

HOUSE FOR A FINANCIER, Alex Gasca, architects. Alex Gasca, architects. Eclectic style bathroom
Alex Gasca, architects.

Luxury items of furniture such as this armchair look fabulously sophisticated, and add a huge amount of class, elegance and flair within the bathroom.

7. Get creative

Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture INT2architecture Minimalist style bathroom
INT2architecture

Work with your space and add a chic aesthetic by utilising creative items. Take some cues from this design and add materials such as chalkboard paint, large mirrors, and raw timber cladding.

8. Choose a bright colour scheme

NEAR Architecture, San Paolo, Rome, Paolo Fusco Photo Paolo Fusco Photo Modern bathroom Turquoise
Paolo Fusco Photo

NEAR Architecture, San Paolo, Rome

A bright, light and airy colour scheme keeps everything feeling elegant, refined and seriously hotel worthy.

9. Add hanging light fittings

homify Country style bathroom Marble Blue
homify

Hanging lights save bench space, which keep the ambience within your bathroom de-cluttered and fresh. Here the designers have incorporated gorgeous lights that work particularly well in this room, adding a contemporary and unique touch to the atmosphere within the space.

Would you like a little more bathroom inspiration? Check out: 16 modern bathrooms with fabulous showers! and keep reading.

A picture-perfect Japanese family home
Does your bathroom require a renovation? Let us know below!

