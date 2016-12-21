9 ways to get a hotel-style bathroom on a budget

What is it that makes hotel bathrooms so luxurious? It might be the clean aesthetic and ambience, the sleek finishes or perhaps simply the elegant colour scheme – either way, a hotel bathroom oozes grace, chic living and a sense of enviable 5-star opulence.
Today on homify we’re going to look at 9 ways you can easily spruce up your bathroom, and infuse an aura of modern sophistication, with plenty of refined exclusivity.
Your bathroom should feel intimate and private, with a sense of tranquility and relaxation. If your wash space needs a refresh or remodel, read on below and start updating and renovating today!
Timber cladding doesn’t have to cost a fortune; it can be purchased in a range of varieties to suit every style of bathroom and budget.
The monochromatic hue of slate is timeless and enduring. Consider it as an option for your bathroom to incorporate a sense of age-defiance without breaking the bank.
Wooden fixtures add an element of spa-like luxury. In this room they have utilised a timber vanity, with matching timber framed mirror.
Hotel bathrooms often think outside the box with their style and design. Look at interesting and unique items such as this internally lit basin, as well as unusual textured tiles.
Bright colours add eye-catching accents that look superb, and boost the overall ambience and aura.
Luxury items of furniture such as this armchair look fabulously sophisticated, and add a huge amount of class, elegance and flair within the bathroom.
Work with your space and add a chic aesthetic by utilising creative items. Take some cues from this design and add materials such as chalkboard paint, large mirrors, and raw timber cladding.
A bright, light and airy colour scheme keeps everything feeling elegant, refined and seriously hotel worthy.
Hanging lights save bench space, which keep the ambience within your bathroom de-cluttered and fresh. Here the designers have incorporated gorgeous lights that work particularly well in this room, adding a contemporary and unique touch to the atmosphere within the space.
