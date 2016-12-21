9 ways to get a hotel-style bathroom on a budget

What is it that makes hotel bathrooms so luxurious? It might be the clean aesthetic and ambience, the sleek finishes or perhaps simply the elegant colour scheme – either way, a hotel bathroom oozes grace, chic living and a sense of enviable 5-star opulence.

Today on homify we’re going to look at 9 ways you can easily spruce up your bathroom, and infuse an aura of modern sophistication, with plenty of refined exclusivity.

Your bathroom should feel intimate and private, with a sense of tranquility and relaxation. If your wash space needs a refresh or remodel, read on below and start updating and renovating today!