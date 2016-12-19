The perfect family home with a peaked roof

If you love the peaked roof and gables of a classic old family home, but don't want to sacrifice the sleek ease of modern living, you'll love the family abode we'll explore today. It has three bedrooms, an attic, pantry, dressing room and even an office. Plus it cost just 76,000 SGD!

The home has a very free-flowing spacious ambiance, and the ground floor covers 154sqm of floor space—plus 18sqm of garage space. We have lots of details on the construction, so come on a photo tour for the chance to explore a perfectly classic modern family home! This one comes to us courtesy of Polish architects Biuro Projektowe and they have named it Project Meteor 2.