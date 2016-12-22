16 dreamy homes with perfect neutral decor

Are you looking to decorate your home with a timeless and enduring aesthetic? Neutral décor is by far the most time-honoured in terms of domestic colour schemes. A must-know for any amateur or expert designer, good knowledge of neutral hues is an essential instrument in any decorators’ toolkit. Soothing, sumptuous, stylish, and the perfect shade for an age-defiant domestic space, neutral tones easily offer a professional touch with minimal effort.

But where does one begin? With such a huge range and variety of hues, there is a lot of scope to create a range of diverse interior designs. To get you started we’ve gathered 16 of our favourite neutral homes, which are sure to encourage and motivate your redecoration. Take a peek below…