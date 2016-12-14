Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The 6 best Singapore homes of 2016

Bethan Jones—homify Bethan Jones—homify
Natural Geometry, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Well, it's been quite a year here on planet earth. But tumultuous political happenings and celebrity scandals aside, we've learned a lot at homify. From kitchens to bathrooms, storage tricks to money-saving tips, we're starting 2017 armed with newfound wisdom and good intentions! But what we've enjoyed most this past year has undoubtedly been taking a peek inside beautiful homes around the world. And, let's be honest, they don't get more chic and spectacular than here in Singapore. So to celebrate the end of one year and the beginning of the next, we've gathered the 6 best Singapore homes of 2016. Enjoy!

1. Bukit Timah family apartment

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

First up is this stunning Woollerton Park apartment, complete with vibrant decor, a gorgeous free-standing bathtub and a veritable library in the built-in office. The chic modern kitchen is perfect for family life, and bold splashes of colour add a quirky touch throughout. 

2. Geometric brilliance in Siglap

Natural Geometry, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern houses
HYLA Architects

Natural Geometry

HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects

Homes don't get more impressive than this modern marvel! With its striking black lattice facade, this nature-inspired abode is testament to the city's pioneering architectural spirit. Take a tour inside for more incredible design.

3. Wild and opulent

Maximalist Modern, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern living room
Design Intervention

Maximalist Modern

Design Intervention
Design Intervention
Design Intervention

WOW is pretty much all we can say in response to this outrageously lavish home. Decked almost entirely in animal print and with gilt edges galore, this dwelling breaks every rule in the book with its clashing tones and shameless extravagance. Yet somehow, it just works.

4. Chic and minimal

homify Scandinavian style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

In stark contrast to our previous abode, the next home showcases perfectly one of Singapore's trademark design strengths; chic and simple modernity. Described by its designers as 'Scandinavian eclectic' in style, this home is both utterly soothing and thoroughly inviting. 

5. Modern masterpiece

Bridge Over Water, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern houses
HYLA Architects

Bridge Over Water

HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects

Another gem from the HYLA Architects camp, this narrow modernist facade hides a wealth of design indulgence from the outdoor bathtub to a jaw-dropping spiral staircase. And did we mention the pool?

6. A beautifully wooden apartment

Blossomvale Space Atelier Pte Ltd Scandinavian style living room
Space Atelier Pte Ltd

Blossomvale

Space Atelier Pte Ltd
Space Atelier Pte Ltd
Space Atelier Pte Ltd

Last but not least, we take a look inside this classic Singapore apartment. Decked in rich wooden tones and with a cosy neutral palette, it makes the perfect family space.

And so we reach the end of our tour of 2016's best Singapore homes! We hope this leaves you inspired by the incredible houses this city has to offer.

A large prefab family home built on a budget
Which of these homes is your favourite Singapore dwelling?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks