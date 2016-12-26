The chic 48m² apartment of your dreams

Designing or redecorating an apartment from scratch is unquestionably one of the most difficult domestic design tasks one can take on. However, when your apartment is under 50m² this quickly becomes even harder, requiring a little ingenuity, innovation and serious creativity. Today’s feature property has managed to renovate its small spaces with style, panache and plenty of opulence!
At a mere 48m², this Russian apartment is situated in St Petersburg, and offers a light colour scheme, with a sense of luxury and lavishness. Grand, striking and majestic, the team at Masha Marchenko Interior Design Studio have opted for eye-catching finishes that evoke a grandiose aesthetic, without feeling ostentatious. Luminous and welcoming with a crisp and icy aura, this dwelling is an enduring property offering its occupants individuality and a unique ambience. Would you like to take a tour within this interesting and tranquil abode? Read on below and learn more!
Upon entering this sleek apartment, we immediately feel as if we are in a much larger home. Boasting a sophisticated and open aesthetic, the interior offers functionality as well as style.
The lighting within this dwelling definitely acts as a serious highlight, with multiple sources adding luminosity and liveability. The chandelier is a standout feature, while recessed track lighting boosts brightness.
Of the best features within this compact 48m² apartment is its ability to utilise space effectively and efficiently. The porch and exterior balcony area is shown in this image, and is a brilliant example of how the designers have included an inside/outside aesthetic.
Breaking down barriers between the interior and exterior of this apartment, the protected courtyard is the ideal space for afternoon tea, or for entertaining guests.
The colour palette throughout this neat and organised apartment is neutral and chic. Effortless hues of white, ecru and mushroom abound, while darker tones are seen in the curtains.
At such a limited size, this living room feels amazingly open. Clutter has been removed, and household items are conveniently stored in the extensive custom cabinets and cupboards.
As we turn around and take a look at the sofa directly, we see the feature wall mural, as well as some of the other design characteristics and inclusions. Are you working with a small or tiny apartment interior?
If you need to enlarge your space, adding mirrors is often a smart move. In this room we see the large floor to ceiling mirror increases the perceived interior space, while a smaller mirror sits to the left of the room along with a dressing table.
The next room we visit is filled with colourful inclusions, design elements and a fabulous array of wall shelves. Practical and cosy, this snug space is ideal for cosying up with a good book and a cup of tea. The ceiling is also a nice feature, with purple checkerboard squares adding playfulness and cheer.
The kitchen is another surprisingly spacious room, with a combination of different styles. The joinery is compact yet appropriate, in a heritage style that adds plenty of character and charm.
Finally we head into the bathroom. This is definitely one our favourite rooms, offering a host of fabulous features including an entry-level shower, heated towel rail, ample storage, and a large wall mirror to enhance and enlarge the space.
Did you pick up any design tips from this tour?