The chic 48m² apartment of your dreams

Designing or redecorating an apartment from scratch is unquestionably one of the most difficult domestic design tasks one can take on. However, when your apartment is under 50m² this quickly becomes even harder, requiring a little ingenuity, innovation and serious creativity. Today’s feature property has managed to renovate its small spaces with style, panache and plenty of opulence!

At a mere 48m², this Russian apartment is situated in St Petersburg, and offers a light colour scheme, with a sense of luxury and lavishness. Grand, striking and majestic, the team at Masha Marchenko Interior Design Studio have opted for eye-catching finishes that evoke a grandiose aesthetic, without feeling ostentatious. Luminous and welcoming with a crisp and icy aura, this dwelling is an enduring property offering its occupants individuality and a unique ambience. Would you like to take a tour within this interesting and tranquil abode? Read on below and learn more!