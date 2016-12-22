6 creative ideas for small balconies

Many people see a small home and a small balcony as major style deterrents. In reality, doing up a small space can be quite the satisfying challenge. A small balcony can be turned into a cosy nook or stylish haven, depending on the theme your home has and how you want to use the space. So let's take a look at these 6 stunning small balcony ideas to get you inspired!
Play with classic, pretty patterns in this space and give it a cosy twist. The balcony does not have to have the typical wooden flooring. It can also have a pretty design like this one. You can create a wholesome look, with plenty of accessories to match the colours that one finds in the patterns underfoot. Pretty wrought iron or wooden furniture will ensure that you have a timeless look in place. Layer with solid pieces and glass railings for extra character.
You can create an extension of your living room, dining room or even your study, with the balcony doubling as a seating area with plenty of panache! If you have a small apartment, this can also expand the space—particularly beneficial when you're entertaining guests. Use a patterned rug and fit low rattan seating into one corner with comfortable cushions. This will create a homely vibe. The beautiful balcony pictured here was decked by the home stagers at Stagebella.
In a small balcony, you can use the existing elements to create a good-looking space. Use fairy lights and tiny Chinese paper lamps to decorate the railings. You can also suspend wall planters from these railings with the help of twine, or let a creeper grow over it for a delightful green look.
Indoor greenery is in, and you can easily find an interior landscape artist who will create a green wall in your space. Let this line one side of your balcony so that you have a green theme that merges with the great outdoors, creating a wonderfully open feel. You can also install sliding glass windows and use neat lighting to highlight the various corners of the space.
If you have a small space, it's imperative to make good use of it so there's plenty of room for everyone, as well as essentials. Use lightweight, folding furniture in vibrant colours to brighten things up. This will serve multiple purposes; it will really dress up the area with pops of colour, and give the illusion of more space. Moreover, you can easily fold and stow away the pieces that you don't need at that particular point in time.
Another classic design trick is to make use of transparent elements like glass railings, so that the small space ends up looking more expansive. Here the simple glass panels are offset beautifully by the rich timber tones above.
