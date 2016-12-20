10 simple apartments with perfect feng shui

Feng shui is popularly known through odd little snippets of information that don’t really do justice to the practice. It is a system of thought that is formalises many of the basics that professional interior designers use every day. If you have entered a humble home that simply ‘feels good’ then you will know how the spatial arrangement of objects and materials can have an extremely powerful effect on the ambiance of the home – regardless of the cost. This is an area that you can really harness properly with some basic knowledge of the laws of good feng shui.
But, as usual, it’s best to explore these ideas in photos. It’s also more fun! So let’s check out 10 apartments with perfect feng shui. We’ll also cover a few tips to help you create your own feng shui inspired interior too.
One of the most important facets to consider is the balance of the elements in your interior. So avoid decorating your interior with too many objects with the same material. In feng shui, the essential five elements to consider are wood, earth, metal, fire and water. Incidentally, fire is symbolized by red objects, sharp angles, candlesticks and fireplaces.
Water is seen as a bringer of luck according to feng shui thought. Although a running water feature is an excellent choice, the undulating lines of a stone garden would suffice. Windows and glass table tops are said to infuse a space with the same quality.
The bedroom is an important room to get right in any home with good feng shui. It should never be placed so your feet point towards the door. Neither should it be faced away from the door. This bedroom has just about the most perfect placement.
It is said to be bad luck to have kitchen cupboards that don’t reach to the ceiling. This is because these areas tend to become dead spots devoid of energy or life in the room. To counter the effect, add some lively houseplants on top of the cupboards. If that isn’t practical, add some beautiful illumination to infuse the space with energy.
Long narrow hallways are problematic according to feng shui ideals because they contain a lot of dead energy. We chose this apartment because it shows how some of the common issues can be addressed. Mirrors lighten up the area, bright artworks add energy and there is a lot of variation in the placement of objects so you don't really notice the length of the space so much.
This living room arrangement is perfect because the sofas are backed up against a wall. If you want a floating arrangement, at least butt the sofa up against some kind of console. The furniture arrangement is also ideal because it has a good clear view of the entrance areas. The only thing we might change is the coffee table. It has a lovely combination of materials, but a round table is ideal.
The desk should generally be put in a position with a commanding view of the door. This is to help avoid the problem of having people come up behind you unexpectedly. If this isn’t possible, a layout like this is a good alternative. The good thing about this desk position is that it gives the occupant a view outside the window. This is far preferable to having a desk that butts up against a solid wall.
Windows are conduits of natural light – which is a source of great energy in the home. So it’s super important to keep the windows clean and clear. Windows are also related to the idea of your ability to see the outside world so they need to be given special treatment. Cloth coverings that allow for a maximum flow of light and provide privacy at night are best. They are far better than wooden blinds.
Houseplants symbolize new energy and life in the home. They also have a very healing effect on our psyches. Lucky bamboo, orchids and pothos are popular indoor varieties that grow well in South-East Asia. Just be sure to take keep them healthy because wilting plants will become a drain on the energy of the home.
Most homes are unbalanced because they have an abundance of mundane store-bought objects and a lack of objects purchased for their sheer beauty. Artwork and precious objects of personal significance are an important part of your décor. Just be care to avoid any depictions of sad or lonely figures!
