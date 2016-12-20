10 simple apartments with perfect feng shui

Feng shui is popularly known through odd little snippets of information that don’t really do justice to the practice. It is a system of thought that is formalises many of the basics that professional interior designers use every day. If you have entered a humble home that simply ‘feels good’ then you will know how the spatial arrangement of objects and materials can have an extremely powerful effect on the ambiance of the home – regardless of the cost. This is an area that you can really harness properly with some basic knowledge of the laws of good feng shui.

But, as usual, it’s best to explore these ideas in photos. It’s also more fun! So let’s check out 10 apartments with perfect feng shui. We’ll also cover a few tips to help you create your own feng shui inspired interior too.