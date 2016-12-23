Your browser is out-of-date.

9 simple ideas to copy from Japanese home design

April Kennedy April Kennedy
House of Nishimikuni, arbol arbol Modern living room
Japanese home designs have an undeniably tranquil touch. Although they are often described as minimalist, this is just a contemporary label that barely begins to cover the rich history of thought behind the aesthetic. Japanese interior design is deeply influenced by Zen philosophy and the smallest, most humble features are often imbued with a significance that's easy to miss. These are homes with a gentle, poetic sort of beauty.

So what are the simplest lessons to learn from Japanese home design? Well, words can’t do them justice so let’s explore the ideas through some beautiful Japanese interiors.

1. A home can feel luxurious with modest furnishings

House of Nishimikuni, arbol arbol Modern living room
arbol

House of Nishimikuni

arbol
arbol
arbol

Luxury isn’t all about fancy furniture. An atmosphere of abundance can be created with natural elements and modest, simple furnishings.

2. Platforms can be used to separate living areas

牛川町の家2014, 株式会社kotori 株式会社kotori Modern living room
株式会社kotori

株式会社kotori
株式会社kotori
株式会社kotori

Open plan living areas can be separated very effectively with simple platforms. They create psychological boundaries around the living zones and don’t block the flow of natural light.

3. Minimalist homes feel warm and cosy with wood

八ヶ岳を望む家, 藤松建築設計室 藤松建築設計室 KitchenStorage
藤松建築設計室

藤松建築設計室
藤松建築設計室
藤松建築設計室

The simplest and most austere minimalist interior can look warm and cosy with the simple addition of natural wood. The textures and grain of the natural wood are perfect for neutral colour schemes too.

4. Simplicity is divine

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

A simple interior is incredibly calming and peaceful. It’s perfect for those who love an uncluttered lifestyle. It also draws attentions to the simple beauty of the space. Check out this Japanese bathroom for inspiration.

5. It helps to think differently about the windows

homify Asian style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

There are plenty of ways to build a window into a home in a densely populated urban space. Panel windows and surprising portals to the outside world could be another option.

6. It's important to prioritise quiet spaces

高津の家, 向山建築設計事務所 向山建築設計事務所 Modern media room
向山建築設計事務所

向山建築設計事務所
向山建築設計事務所
向山建築設計事務所

Little nooks, reading corners and odd little spaces in the home can be transformed into cosy little living areas with the right accessories. All you need are some simple comfy floor cushions.

7. Custom fit furniture adds a seamless, simply quality to the home

和気町の家, 福田康紀建築計画 福田康紀建築計画 Asian style dining room
福田康紀建築計画

福田康紀建築計画
福田康紀建築計画
福田康紀建築計画

Custom fit furniture is just about the perfect way to create a simple, streamlined minimalist interior. It looks great when the materials match the floors and walls. It also makes the most of every little inch of space.

8. Never waste space

柳崎の住宅, 一級建築士事務所co-designstudio 一級建築士事務所co-designstudio Modern style bedroom
一級建築士事務所co-designstudio

一級建築士事務所co-designstudio
一級建築士事務所co-designstudio
一級建築士事務所co-designstudio

Japanese homes, particularly in Tokyo, are known for their incredibly small and efficient layouts. These are homes where multi-functional furniture reigns. Check out the storage cabinet beneath this wooden platform.

10. Every urban home can have a mini oasis

現代に息づく京都の町家, 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ Asian style living room
一級建築士事務所　(有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ

一級建築士事務所　(有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ
一級建築士事務所　(有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ
一級建築士事務所　(有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ

Every single home can have a little garden oasis when you build in a private courtyard. It could even be a tiny square of space with some very high walls.

For more inspiration have a look at 15 of the best tiling ideas we've seen this year.

Which of these tips do you find most inspiring?

