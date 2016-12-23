9 simple ideas to copy from Japanese home design

Japanese home designs have an undeniably tranquil touch. Although they are often described as minimalist, this is just a contemporary label that barely begins to cover the rich history of thought behind the aesthetic. Japanese interior design is deeply influenced by Zen philosophy and the smallest, most humble features are often imbued with a significance that's easy to miss. These are homes with a gentle, poetic sort of beauty.

So what are the simplest lessons to learn from Japanese home design? Well, words can’t do them justice so let’s explore the ideas through some beautiful Japanese interiors.