10 ideas for decorating modern houses

We're all chock-full of ideas for decorating the house, whether it's the living room, dining area or bedrooms. However, there are certain small areas that are generally left out of the planning, but the decoration of which can make a big difference! For this reason, we've compiled a list of 10 chic and creative ideas for decorating these oft-neglected areas of a modern home, to fill you with inspiration for your own! Let’s begin…
Decorating the entrance passage can present problems when space is limited. A simple combination of floral arrangements, charming lamps and a large mirror creates an elegant look without being imposing.
The little space below the stairs is generally left unused, which is a real pity. Instead, why not make a rockery and boost the beauty and style quotient of your house, all for little effort.
This is an amazing optical illusion created by the simple use of a large mirror placed behind the bust, which is the most striking contemporary feature in this modern décor. The large mirror also heightens the illusion of greater space.
If your décor has a neutral colour palette, some splashes of bright colour – a vase, cushions, a piece of furniture—can lift the ambience considerably, creating a cheerful and vibrant aesthetic in the area.
Planting a tree inside the house is definitely a very modern note and will appeal to all nature-lovers!
Why not have a little fun with the entrance of your home? This bold black and yellow theme with a welcome sign and trendy hanging lights is an ingenious and original idea!
A sunny area in the house is ideal for a number of plants, a floral painting and some rustic furniture and accessories.
There are certain small areas in the house that do not come within the boundaries of any room. An elegant cupboard and stylish storage arrangement are perfect for these spots. We love the idea of the cushion that converts the lower storage unit into a seat!
Here's another example of an unused space transformed into a bright and trendy unit, this time with the brilliant contrast of a black wall, pink stool and a stylish, colourful arrangement of hooks!
This is another brilliant way to decorate your entrance. The eye-catching dried floral arrangement, stylish lights and accessories and the round mirror harmonise to create a trendy ambience.
Follow these 10 innovative tips and impress your visitors with your stylish modern décor! Here are few more ideas sure to interest you: 6 common decor mistakes you should avoid!