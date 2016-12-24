A small but spectacular modern apartment

The second bathroom showcases a different kind of modern décor, treating us to a relaxed and cheerful ambience! Beautiful pink hues dominate the space, while the washbasin cabinet and fixtures have elegant curves instead of straight lines. The mosaic wall is a lively addition to this pretty and stylish bathroom.

What a gorgeous residence that exemplifies modern trends! The team at YesHome has selected a simple and stylish blend of colour and design, combining it with a few exquisite elements to make a beautiful apartment. Take a look at another home tour for more ideas: The coolest container house you'll ever see.