A picture-perfect Japanese family home

Japanese homes are known for their unique approach to separating the living spaces in a home. These are homes where the interior walls are generally flexible and the sleeping areas and living rooms are often interchangeable. So they have a bit of a head start on the rest of us who are relatively new to the idea of open-plan living.

The home we will explore today has a traditional tatami room and several wooden platforms. We won’t go into all the benefits of this kind of design just yet. But let’s just say that this is a project that is sure to inspire those searching for new ways of separating their living areas from the kitchen or dining room. This one comes to us from Japanese architects Kotori.