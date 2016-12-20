5 kitchen renovations that will fill your head with ideas

If you have been meaning to update your kitchen for a while but don't know what style you want to go for or where to start, you're in luck! We've found five incredible transformation projects that will fill you with inspiration and help you to decide what will work best in your space! The kitchen planners that helped to design these spaces were clearly at the top of their game, as every example makes great use of space, light and colour to create contemporary rooms that will never date. If you are ready to cook up a storm with your kitchen design, then let's dive in and start taking notes!
We get it; an accent colour can add some pizzazz to a space, but since when were blue cabinet handles a good idea? The whole design here is just a little much and too on the nose, plus, it all looks weirdly grubby! Awful!
The creamy neutral tones used throughout this room have worked wonders to add in warmth and natural style. Shaker cabinets, with pretty handles this time, chunky wood countertops and open shelving look so much cleaner and fresher and is it just us, or does this room feel much bigger now?
This might technically be a kitchen, but you couldn't pay us enough money to try and cook a meal in here! Messy to the point of being a dumping ground, horribly old fashioned and with some of the more dire curtains to ever exist, we really despise this room!
Removing the dining table and adding in an extra leg of countertop was a genius move has, somehow, made the room feel far larger! With a pale yellow wall, there is a warmer glow to the space than before and the contemporary cabinets have worked wonders to eradicate the memory of those awful 70s versions!
There's not a lot that you can do to make a small room bigger, but this kitchen installation is really not helping at all! Old fashioned furniture, a microwave in the middle of the wall and a weirdly dark lighting set-up all makes this such a drag!
Yes, this IS the same room! A super pale blue on the walls, undressed windows and glossy white kitchen have all worked some kind of magic that has made the room feel far bigger, much brighter and simply beautiful! The parquet flooring is a lovely touch too that was lost in the former incarnation!
Was there really a time when brown was thought to be so fashionable that having as many shades of it as possible in one room was a thing? Thank goodness that is behind us, as this kitchen looks absolutely unforgivable! And so dark!
How can white paint and cabinets make such a big difference? This room feels larger, more fit for purpose and so chic now! We love those slimline top cupboards, as they offer storage, but without drowning out the room and a skinny black worktop adds in just enough contrast to make the white pop even more!
Come on. Who would put up with a kitchen like this? Broken doors, a bizarre room divide and a terrible colour scheme are all making this a really depressing room, which is such a shame, as the size of the area is so good! Blimey, is that a fluorescent strip light as well? What is this, a garage?
Who knew that taking out the weird room dividing cabinets would create such a beautifully open and cohesive space? There is absolutely no trace of the old kitchen here, as everything looks sparkling, new and amazing! The white walls are perfectly broken up by the accent tiles and combining the cooking and dining space so naturally makes for a really exciting room!
When a kitchen is this good, you can afford to spin around and see another angle! From here, you can really appreciate the blue of the tiles and how it prevents the room from being too plain or sterile and those ceiling lights! Every surface in here just glistens!
If you love seeing inspiring kitchens, take a look at this Ideabook: Creative kitchen wall ideas.