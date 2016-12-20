5 kitchen renovations that will fill your head with ideas

If you have been meaning to update your kitchen for a while but don't know what style you want to go for or where to start, you're in luck! We've found five incredible transformation projects that will fill you with inspiration and help you to decide what will work best in your space! The kitchen planners that helped to design these spaces were clearly at the top of their game, as every example makes great use of space, light and colour to create contemporary rooms that will never date. If you are ready to cook up a storm with your kitchen design, then let's dive in and start taking notes!