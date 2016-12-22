17 modern ideas that will make your walls look beautiful

If you thought that plaster was the only way to finish your walls, where have you been? Interior designers have been leading a style revolution over the past year and suddenly, we are all spoilt for choice when it comes to creating incredible wall finishes! Colours, textures and materials have never been so exciting and when you stop to think about how many wall surfaces you have in an average home, it makes sense to make a whole lot more of some of them! From your bedroom to your kitchen, every room can stand a little feature wall fabulousness, so let's take a look at some of the most popular and impactful variations out there right now!