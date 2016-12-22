Your browser is out-of-date.

17 modern ideas that will make your walls look beautiful

homify Rustic style bedroom
If you thought that plaster was the only way to finish your walls, where have you been? Interior designers have been leading a style revolution over the past year and suddenly, we are all spoilt for choice when it comes to creating incredible wall finishes! Colours, textures and materials have never been so exciting and when you stop to think about how many wall surfaces you have in an average home, it makes sense to make a whole lot more of some of them! From your bedroom to your kitchen, every room can stand a little feature wall fabulousness, so let's take a look at some of the most popular and impactful variations out there right now!

1. Opulent marble.

Stand Grassi Pietre - Marmomacc 2016 - Studio Somenthing, Grassi Pietre srl Grassi Pietre srl Modern walls & floors Marble White
Grassi Pietre srl

Never out of style, marble looks rich and decadent in any room. Large slabs cut into tiles look absolutely incredible!

2. Vincenza stone.

Stand Grassi Pietre - Marmomacc 2016 - Studio Somenthing, Grassi Pietre srl Grassi Pietre srl Modern walls & floors Stone Beige
Grassi Pietre srl

A special and unique finish, Vincenza stone is fine for your interior, but we can't help but love it as a façade addition! The striated styling just looks so striking when lit to perfection!

3. Rustic stone.

Vivienda unifamiliar en Wamba (Valladolid), ADDEC arquitectos ADDEC arquitectos Dining roomTables
ADDEC arquitectos

Chunky, rugged and textural, rustic stone makes for amazingly tactile interior walls. Imagine something like this in a converted rural home!

4. Exposed bricks.

homify Rustic style bedroom
homify

Why cover your red bricks when they add such texture and warmth to a room? What a way to embrace organic styling!

Or faux brick.

homify Rustic style bedroom
homify

If you don't fancy stripping plaster from your walls, you can apply a fresh coat and imprint a brick effect into them! What a great cheat!

5. Melamine.

Villa T, arkham project arkham project Modern bathroom
arkham project

Amazing for bathroom walls that sparkle and look contemporary, melamine is so cool it is bordering on space-age!

6. Decorative stone.

FELANITX RENOVATION, munarq munarq Rustic style dining room
munarq

A stone mosaic wall is such an attention-grabber! Imagine how gorgeous this one must look when the fire is blazing!

7. Carved wood.

homify Asian style windows & doors
homify

Natural wood walls are really popular right now, but for an update on the style, carved versions are something else!

Or colourful wood!

Landelijke badkamer met steigerhout, Taps&Baths Taps&Baths BathroomSinks
Taps&amp;Baths

If you prefer a simpler finish, go for painted wood and you'll still be on trend.

8. Mother of pearl.

Black Lip Mother of Pearl in Bathroom Renovation in Kentfield, California, USA ShellShock Designs Modern bathroom
ShellShock Designs

Black Lip Mother of Pearl in Bathroom Renovation in Kentfield, California, USA

When normal mosaic tiles just aren't out there enough, look out for some mother of pearl varieties! Wow!

9. Mirror panels.

Mirrors, bandesign bandesign Modern museums Gastronomy
bandesign

Mirrors

If you've always rather fancied yourself as a magician, grab the mirror panels and make your home disappear into the landscape! It's a bold look but we are so into it!

10. 3D ceramics.

PANELADOS CCH, Cordoba CreativeHeritage Cordoba CreativeHeritage Modern museums Hotels
Cordoba CreativeHeritage

Every wall in your home can be art installation with the addition of 3D ceramic panels. They look so incredible!

11. Granite.

Loft Manatí, T+E ARQUITECTOS T+E ARQUITECTOS Minimalist bedroom Glass Transparent
T+E ARQUITECTOS

It would be hard to overshadow the amazing view in this room, but the granite wall tiles here are making an admirable attempt! The marbling is divine.

12. Vibrant colour.

House in Chandlers Ford II, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
LA Hally Architect

House in Chandlers Ford II

For a quick and easy way to add some oomph to your walls, a delightfully bold colour is a fail safe method. Step out of your comfort zone!

13. Lime render.

Casa Clemente, Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Modern houses
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

External walls really flourish with a coat of rugged lime render! Even when painted, the finish is so striking!

14. Corrugated steel.

homify Modern houses
homify

It might be a little industrial for some tastes, but steel is such a cool and modern aesthetic for your exterior walls!

15. Textural OSB.

148 m2 de uma remodelação no centro do Porto, URBAstudios URBAstudios Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
URBAstudios

OSB board makes for such a rough and ready, yet still stylish wall. Even better, it smells of natural wood too, so adds something more organic to your home.

16. Polished concrete.

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

A modern favourite, polished concrete really makes for exciting walls! It feels somehow calming and impactful, yet is also neutral. Clever!

17. Tamped concrete.

Ten House, Taller ADC Architecture Office Taller ADC Architecture Office Minimalist windows & doors
Taller ADC Architecture Office

When you like your concrete with a little more variety, tamped cement creates amazing effects, with the board lines staying in place!

For more amazing wall ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: Wild walls.

Which of these walls would you love to include in your home?

