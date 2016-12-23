The simple apartment of coffee and cream

A darker beige and natural wood have really made this bathroom feel enclosed and cosy. Plain white suite items maintain a classic feel and work so well with the rest of the styling. An integrated laundry room keeps bulky and perfunctory items out of sight and all the glass in here makes for a feeling of undeniable spaciousness. Wow!

