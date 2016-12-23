The simple apartment of coffee and cream

Some apartments are just so tonally cohesive that they look born out of nature itself, and that's what we are going to show you today with a muted coffee and cream space that feels like the perfect home! The interior designer that crafted this home really had a handle on what would work in the light filled space and the result is a cosy yet neutral, calm and modern apartment. Nothing looks out of place here and there is such a natural flow between spaces that we can see how the term 'easy living' came about! If you've been thinking about changing up your interior design scheme, come with us now as we take a look around what could be your perfect inspirational home!
Sometimes, cosy brings to mind images of cluttered homes, but that's not the case here! This semi-open-plan kitchen has captured a warm aesthetic, without overrunning with belongings, thanks to the creamy colours being used. Soft beige cabinets and a matching casual dining set work well with the white walls to look like a swirled latte and all the natural light keeps the overall feeling fresh.
On the other side of the kitchen wall, you find this totally open and free space which is large enough to house a fabulously comfortable living area as well as a more formal dining spot. Yet again, the palette is exclusively comprised of beige and white tones, while pale wood also joins in to add some organic flavour and a soft, gentle aesthetic. Gorgeous.
There is so much to love in this bedroom! The full width headboard looks amazing and make a real centrepiece of the bed, while the sliding doors, which lead out to a lovely balcony, draw in light and frame the stunning view. Spotlights running around the perimeter of the ceiling add in extra lighting and by keeping the centre of the ceiling free, make the room feel huge! It's the simplicity that is so stunning!
The decision to create a totally separate media room was inspired here, as it left the open-plan space totally uncluttered by technology. This simple yet beautiful room is ideal for a little media enjoyment and by following the same design theme as the master bedroom, it feels perfectly proportional.
A darker beige and natural wood have really made this bathroom feel enclosed and cosy. Plain white suite items maintain a classic feel and work so well with the rest of the styling. An integrated laundry room keeps bulky and perfunctory items out of sight and all the glass in here makes for a feeling of undeniable spaciousness. Wow!
