15 small bathroom designs that are too good to miss!

Everybody likes to make a splash with their bathroom design, but a small space to work with can stunt the creative process a little! It's all in the mind though, as you can do a lot with a bijou room, as so many bathroom designers are proving! If you look at your small bathroom and think that you'd like to do more with it but you don't know where to begin, keep reading, as we have found some amazing designs to inspire you to be a little braver! From incredible tiles through to unusual suite items, we have it all, right here.
The shiny walls and large mirrored cabinet here work to make the room feel much bigger!
Vivid walls and some accent tiles in the shower livened up this small bathroom no end!
White and wood are always a great pairing and we love the parquet here, for extra glamour!
Dark wood and stone look incredible together. The textures here are so unique!
Nobody said you can't go dark in your small bathroom! With white detailing, it looks so stylish!
The way wood has been used here is fabulous and makes for such a contemporary feel. Those accent tiles are amazing!
Talk about making more of your toilet! This bright floral stripe is mesmerising!
When you want and all-white bathroom but some extra style, add in a fabulous mirror and it's job done!
Rough brick effect tiles and glossy black walls really make this a bathroom to remember!
WOW! The square suite items would have been exciting enough, but with a feature wall of bronze tiles? Amazing!
So many people are a little scared of red, but in a small bathroom it makes a bold and beautiful statement!
The polished concrete walls here are industrial chic at its best. The shower lighting is amazing too!
What a way to get a bigger shower into a space; by using a dead corner! The addition of aqua wall tiles really perks up the room too!
For a sweet little bathroom upgrade, simple accent tiles are perfect and can highlight the most functional areas.
Talk about making the most of a small room! The built-in storage system minimises the impact on the floor space but maximises style and practicality!
