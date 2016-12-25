Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 small bathroom designs that are too good to miss!

press profile homify press profile homify
RESIDENTIAL INTERIOR, MYSORE. (www.depanache.in), De Panache - Interior Architects De Panache - Interior Architects Modern bathroom Glass
Loading admin actions …

Everybody likes to make a splash with their bathroom design, but a small space to work with can stunt the creative process a little! It's all in the mind though, as you can do a lot with a bijou room, as so many bathroom designers are proving! If you look at your small bathroom and think that you'd like to do more with it but you don't know where to begin, keep reading, as we have found some amazing designs to inspire you to be a little braver! From incredible tiles through to unusual suite items, we have it all, right here.

1. Shine on!

Residence Interiors at Mukundnagar, Pune, Urban Tree Urban Tree Modern bathroom
Urban Tree

Urban Tree
Urban Tree
Urban Tree

The shiny walls and large mirrored cabinet here work to make the room feel much bigger!

2. Pick out a colour.

Powder toilet homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

Powder toilet

homify
homify
homify

Vivid walls and some accent tiles in the shower livened up this small bathroom no end!

3. Light and bright.

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

White and wood are always a great pairing and we love the parquet here, for extra glamour!

4. Bareface and natural.

MANTRI ESPANA, BANGALORE. (www.depanache.in), De Panache - Interior Architects De Panache - Interior Architects Classic style bathroom
De Panache —Interior Architects

De Panache - Interior Architects
De Panache —Interior Architects
De Panache - Interior Architects

Dark wood and stone look incredible together. The textures here are so unique!

5. Come over to the dark side.

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Nobody said you can't go dark in your small bathroom! With white detailing, it looks so stylish!

6. Modern interpretation.

Singh Residence, Space Interface Space Interface Modern bathroom
Space Interface

Space Interface
Space Interface
Space Interface

The way wood has been used here is fabulous and makes for such a contemporary feel. Those accent tiles are amazing!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Flora and fauna.

​Pretty Washroom homify Classic style bathroom
homify

​Pretty Washroom

homify
homify
homify

Talk about making more of your toilet! This bright floral stripe is mesmerising!

8. Keep it simple.

Mr Kamdar 19th Floor, TRINITY DESIGN STUDIO TRINITY DESIGN STUDIO Modern bathroom
TRINITY DESIGN STUDIO

Mr Kamdar 19th Floor

TRINITY DESIGN STUDIO
TRINITY DESIGN STUDIO
TRINITY DESIGN STUDIO

When you want and all-white bathroom but some extra style, add in a fabulous mirror and it's job done!

9. All the contrasts.

homify Modern bathroom Granite Black
homify

homify
homify
homify

Rough brick effect tiles and glossy black walls really make this a bathroom to remember!

10. Those tiles!

RESIDENTIAL INTERIOR, MYSORE. (www.depanache.in), De Panache - Interior Architects De Panache - Interior Architects Modern bathroom Glass
De Panache —Interior Architects

De Panache - Interior Architects
De Panache —Interior Architects
De Panache - Interior Architects

WOW! The square suite items would have been exciting enough, but with a feature wall of bronze tiles? Amazing!

11. Dare to go red.

homify Modern bathroom Tiles Red
homify

homify
homify
homify

So many people are a little scared of red, but in a small bathroom it makes a bold and beautiful statement!

12. Polished to perfection.

BATHROOM Designs, Artek-Architects & Interior Designers Artek-Architects & Interior Designers Modern bathroom
Artek-Architects &amp; Interior Designers

Artek-Architects & Interior Designers
Artek-Architects &amp; Interior Designers
Artek-Architects & Interior Designers

The polished concrete walls here are industrial chic at its best. The shower lighting is amazing too!

13. Water tones.

J. P. GREENS FLAT, Spaces Architects@ka Spaces Architects@ka Modern bathroom
Spaces Architects@ka

Spaces Architects@ka
Spaces Architects@ka
Spaces Architects@ka

What a way to get a bigger shower into a space; by using a dead corner! The addition of aqua wall tiles really perks up the room too!

14. Simple touches.

Despande's Residence, Nuvo Designs Nuvo Designs Modern bathroom Stone
Nuvo Designs

Nuvo Designs
Nuvo Designs
Nuvo Designs

For a sweet little bathroom upgrade, simple accent tiles are perfect and can highlight the most functional areas.

15. Built-in beauty.

Greater Kailash Residence , The Brick Studio The Brick Studio Modern bathroom
The Brick Studio

The Brick Studio
The Brick Studio
The Brick Studio

Talk about making the most of a small room! The built-in storage system minimises the impact on the floor space but maximises style and practicality!

For extra bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 6 reasons why renovating your bathroom is worth it.

10 simple cleaning tips to start a fresh new year
Did you spot your perfect bathroom in here?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks