7 ideas for young and fashionable home style

Let's clarify what we mean by a youthful interior before we even get started! We don't mean childish or untidy, but more fresh, contemporary and fun. It doesn't matter what age you are, as this is an aesthetic that is worth capturing in your home, if for no other reason than it will make you feel revived and invigorated while you live within it! Interior designers are adept at capturing a youthful and exciting decorating style, but if you want to do it yourself, we think we've honed in on the main motifs you need to embrace! Come and take a look and see just how much more effective a fresh home is in keeping you young, than expensive lotions and potions!
It's true what they say; youth is wasted on the young, but why should they have all the fun? When it comes to adding in a touch of youthful exuberance to your home, bold and striking colour contrasts are a fantastic idea and we think that statement pieces of furniture can handle the task of adding in some punchy colour to your home!
Wall decals have exploded onto the interior design scene, thanks to the big impact that they can make on a room, but in a non-permanent way! You don't have to think that you are too old for wall stickers, as you can have literally anything made into a decal that will simply peel off once you are bored of it! A favourite quote, a picture or patterns, the choice is up to you!
Youthful design seems to be all about open spaces and free movement, so how about installing some stunning open-front bookshelves that you can use to display all your tomes and fantastic art pieces? Even better, get all your colourful and really eye-catching items in there and create a gallery feel! So engaging and fun for a hallway!
Who needs a standard sofa when you can opt for something unusual, funky and cool? Youthful interiors always seem to make more of the sofa, with oversized but low varieties or even vividly coloured versions making a big splash! It's time to combine fashion and function!
Mismatched furniture looks amazing and offers a far more eclectic and unstructured look for your home, which is youthful in itself! We always think that formal dining tables look amazing when surrounded by a heady mix of new and vintage chairs, in a variety of colours and patterns.
If there is one thing that a youthful home always needs, it's a contemporary fireplace! Think about it. A cast iron, traditional fire would look pretty, but it doesn't make you think of cutting edge fashion and trendy styling, does it? Try an inset fireplace that sinks into a super sleek wall, perhaps constructed from polished concrete.
Throw out the standard lamps and fabric shades, as a youthful interior needs something a whole lot more funky in terms of lighting! Consider recessed ceiling spotlights and statement task lighting and remember that the more unusual it is, the better and more youthful! We can't deny that we love this oversized anglepoise lamp!
