7 ideas for young and fashionable home style

Throw out the standard lamps and fabric shades, as a youthful interior needs something a whole lot more funky in terms of lighting! Consider recessed ceiling spotlights and statement task lighting and remember that the more unusual it is, the better and more youthful! We can't deny that we love this oversized anglepoise lamp!

