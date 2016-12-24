Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

14 foolproof ways to add dark colours to your home

press profile homify press profile homify
Deseo - Helix Terra, Deseo Deseo Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

When we design and decorate our dwellings, we generally lean towards the most accessible, timeless and enduring hues. These tend to come in the form of neutral tones, subtle shades and white colour schemes. However to add depth, contrast and intensity within your home, you need to go darker. 

We’re talking about charcoal tones, deep and opulent shades, as well as navy blue, black and a timeless array of rich greens, reds and browns. These colours can be added seamlessly to promote complexity and add gravity within your space. 

If you’re unsure how to do this, we’ve gathered 14 examples to provide a little assistance. Interested? Read on below and learn how to add dark colours to your home today!

1. Add dark hues with brickwork that is both industrial-chic and fabulously urbane!

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. A feature wall of charcoal works beautifully against the other lighter room elements

homify Minimalist living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. In the bathroom, add a dark vanity for drama and eye-catching appeal

Scandustrial Theme homify Scandinavian style bedroom
homify

Scandustrial Theme

homify
homify
homify

4. This kitchen combines the cheeriness with bright canary yellow, along with deep and dramatic black hues

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. Black and white is a timeless combination that suits any apartment, house or interior design!

STUDIO M, EVA MYARD interior EVA MYARD interior Modern living room
EVA MYARD interior

EVA MYARD interior
EVA MYARD interior
EVA MYARD interior

6. For bunker-esque luxury, check out this sleek concrete coloured kitchen and eating area

Deseo - Helix Terra Deseo Modern kitchen
Deseo

Deseo—Helix Terra

Deseo
Deseo
Deseo

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Dark colours can also feel playful with colourful wall art and exciting accessories

Дизайн интерьера 2-ком. квартиры в Днепропетровске, GP-ARCH GP-ARCH Industrial style living room
GP-ARCH

GP-ARCH
GP-ARCH
GP-ARCH

8. Dark timber cladding offers an interesting and sophisticated alternative to lighter hues

First Floor - A Beautiful Apartment in London by The Wood Galleries The Wood Galleries Modern walls & floors
The Wood Galleries

First Floor—A Beautiful Apartment in London by The Wood Galleries

The Wood Galleries
The Wood Galleries
The Wood Galleries

If you like what you see and would like to emulate a similar design in your own abode, you can easily engage an interior designer or architect to assist your. Find one here!

9. Dark hues can also work well in shabby-chic interiors. Take some cues from this mushroom wall

Esszimmerstühle, Sunchairs GmbH & Co.KG Sunchairs GmbH & Co.KG Country style dining room
Sunchairs GmbH &amp; Co.KG

Sunchairs GmbH & Co.KG
Sunchairs GmbH &amp; Co.KG
Sunchairs GmbH & Co.KG

10. Here we see royal purple tones adding opulence and luxury to an exquisite kitchen design

Martin Kitchen Excelsior Kitchens Limited Modern kitchen
Excelsior Kitchens Limited

Martin Kitchen

Excelsior Kitchens Limited
Excelsior Kitchens Limited
Excelsior Kitchens Limited

11. Dark floorboards work beautifully with white walls and a dark black feature space

Render, asf asf Modern living room
asf

Render

asf
asf
asf

12. This compact bedroom certainly proves that dark hues can work in small spaces

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. Dark brown tones look effortlessly elegant within this dressing room and evoke a sense of warmth

Loft de 250m², Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores Modern dressing room
Riskalla &amp; Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores

Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores
Riskalla &amp; Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores
Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores

14. A dark black dressing space can actually make the room feel larger, while adding a sumptuous, hotel-like effect

Loft do Mirante, Neoarch Neoarch Modern dressing room
Neoarch

Neoarch
Neoarch
Neoarch

Did any of these examples provide ideas or inspiration? If you’d like more, check out: An impossibly chic and simple home you'll love and read on!

A small but spectacular modern apartment
Do you have any other tips or tricks for adding dark colours to an interior? 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks