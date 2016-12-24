14 foolproof ways to add dark colours to your home

When we design and decorate our dwellings, we generally lean towards the most accessible, timeless and enduring hues. These tend to come in the form of neutral tones, subtle shades and white colour schemes. However to add depth, contrast and intensity within your home, you need to go darker.

We’re talking about charcoal tones, deep and opulent shades, as well as navy blue, black and a timeless array of rich greens, reds and browns. These colours can be added seamlessly to promote complexity and add gravity within your space.

If you’re unsure how to do this, we’ve gathered 14 examples to provide a little assistance. Interested? Read on below and learn how to add dark colours to your home today!