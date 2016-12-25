15 ideas for your home's entrance

Our home's entrance is very important, because much can be said about how we take care of our house from what it looks like outside. At the same time, the front door must meet serve its basic function, to protect us from intruders. The style in which you choose a door should match both the exterior of the house and garden (if there is a garden outside). By combining dark ebony wood with a bright or lighter coloured porch wall, for example, we focus on contrasts. But the door is not the only aspect on which we should focus our attention. Stairs, lighting and surrounding greenery are all-important to consider, too. Here are 15 striking examples, to inspire and spur your creative juices!